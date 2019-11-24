Football: Former Park and Packers lineman Kevin Barry does his part for St. Joseph

“I really appreciate people being able to give their time to our school and our students,” said Heidi Hernandez, who is in her second year as St. Joseph’s principal. “And we definitely appreciate that he’s taking time out of his schedule to be here with us at St. Joe’s.”

How is the fundraising doing at this point?

“We have about $12,000 or so raised for the playground,” Hernandez said. “But we definitely need a lot more than that. I would say we need a minimum of 50 or 60 thousand, which includes everything from the ground that needs to be put in to the fence to the phases of the playground equipment.”

Barry, who is involved in special education and is a lunch supervisor at Bay View Middle School in Green Bay, has given his time to several charitable causes over the years. He was only to help raise funds for a new playground in his hometown.

“A lot of the NFL is doing, ‘Play 60,’ and trying to get kids outdoors instead of sitting around and playing ‘Fortnite’ and all those other video games,” Barry said. “So this is good for the kids to have somewhere to go and get more exercise besides doing gym class.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}