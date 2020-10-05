FoodShare demand jumped in August

RACINE COUNTY — Demand for the FoodShare program jumped in Racine County, and across the state, in August when program recipients were granted access to more benefits and the $600 federal unemployment payments were discontinued.

In a report released in September, the Wisconsin Policy Forum compared the number of individuals receiving FoodShare in August 2019 and August 2020 and found that 40 counties and two tribes saw an increase of 19.7% of more in FoodShare recipients. Statewide, the program saw an increase of 115,500 people, about 19% higher than August, 2019; the number of households had increased by 21%.

Racine County has seen a similar jump in the numbers: as of last week, the number of FoodShare cases had increased by 19%. In December 2019 the county had 13,095 FoodShare cases; by Sept. 29 that number had jumped to 15,584.

Up and down

The trajectory for FoodShare benefits this year has risen and fallen as COVID-19 regulations and economic support has changed.

Benefits payments have increased after falling steadily for years. In January 2017, Wisconsin paid $74.7 million for the FoodShare program; by March 2020 that number had dropped to $65.3 million.