RACINE — Spring has almost sprung and West Racine is ready with plans in place for this year's farmers market — with food trucks — and a new community garden at N. Owen Davies park.
Linda Rosenthal spoke on the farmers market plans for the season during the West Racine Alliance meeting on Thursday evening.
The Saturday farmers market is scheduled to start on May 18 and run through the end of October from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind the DaVita Harbor View Dialysis, 3113 Washington Ave. Rosenthal said market organizers anticipate approximately 25 vendors will turn out once the market kicks into high gear.
Music students from Racine Unified School District middle and high schools are scheduled to perform at the Saturday markets on June 1, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 5.
The group is also organizing a smaller Wednesday farmers market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On three of those Wednesdays — July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 — market organizers are inviting food truck operators to join the market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rosenthal said they're also working on other events and entertainment for those "Wagon Wednesdays" that people can enjoy while chowing down.
Community garden ready to bloom
Plans are also moving forward for the community garden at N. Owen Davies Park, 1829 West Blvd. On June 1 and 2, the garden will have a volunteer weekend, during which volunteers will set up the gardening area and garden beds. That will also be the first weekend that people who have reserved a plot will be able to access and start planting on their plot.
Mary Siuta, who has been working to organize the garden, said she hopes to have 30 plots available eventually, though they may not be able to set up that many for this first growing season. Siuta said about six to eight plots have already been reserved.
Anyone interested in reserving a plot or volunteering on June 1 or June 2 can contact the Racine Urban Garden Network at rugn.org@gmail.com, 262-633-8239 or visit their website, www.rugn.org.
