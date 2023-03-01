UNION GROVE — An entrepreneur still hopes to transform an abandoned fast-food restaurant into a food truck park, but village officials are running out of patience.

Nearly a year after the village approved the concept for a former Burger King restaurant site, the property at 1141 15th Ave. remains dormant, with no customers being served.

Union Grove officials are moving to consider revoking a permit issued last March for the project.

Todd Mencias, however, said he is working on the idea, and he hopes to show more progress within the next few months.

Mencias, who operates an ice cream truck business called Rolling Cones, cited family issues and other setbacks that have slowed progress on the Union Grove food truck idea.

“I kind of put that on the back burner,” he said. “I do plan on doing it still.”

The concept calls for presenting several food truck vendors side by side in the former Burger King parking lot, and allowing those vendors to share usage of the empty restaurant building for food preparation and cleanup.

The proposal also cited the potential for establishing a beer garden on the property.

Food trucks have exploded in popularity nationally during recent years, and many cities have permitted food truck operators to gather in village-style settings to serve customers en masse.

Union Grove’s Burger King restaurant closed its doors in 2018 after more than 10 years in operation. Village officials in the past have discussed possibly purchasing the property to spur redevelopment.

The property currently has food trucks parked there, along with other unmarked vehicles that appear to be refrigerated trucks. But the operation has not come together, and no food is being prepared or served.

Village President Steve Wicklund said the old Burger King seems to have become just a place for storage of vehicles.

Of the food truck park idea, Wicklund said, “This never took off.”

The Union Grove Village Board was scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing about revoking a conditional use permit issued last March. But the matter was postponed, and officials said the permit issue will be considered in April, starting with the village Plan Commission.

Mencias said he has a five-year lease with Sunny Investment II LLC, the company that owns the old Burger King site.

He said he hopes to demonstrate progress on the food truck park before April.

Mencias also said he’s aware that Union Grove is considering revoking his permit, but he said village officials have not approached him to ask about the project.

“They’ve never even reached out to me,” he said.

