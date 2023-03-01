Rolling Cones ice cream truck could be joined by other food truck operators at a vacant former Burger King restaurant site in Union Grove, if business owner Todd Mencias can bring his idea to life.
Submitted photo
An aerial photo-illustration depicts a former Burger King restaurant in the center, with food trucks operating side by side on the right and customer vehicles parked on the left, in a conceptual plan that Union Grove village officials approved nearly a year ago.
The concept calls for presenting several food truck vendors side by side in the former Burger King parking lot, and allowing those vendors to share usage of the empty restaurant building for food preparation and cleanup.
The proposal also cited the potential for establishing a beer garden on the property.
Food trucks have exploded in popularity nationally during recent years, and many cities have permitted food truck operators to gather in village-style settings to serve customers en masse.
The property currently has food trucks parked there, along with other unmarked vehicles that appear to be refrigerated trucks. But the operation has not come together, and no food is being prepared or served.
Village President Steve Wicklund said the old Burger King seems to have become just a place for storage of vehicles.
Of the food truck park idea, Wicklund said, “This never took off.”
The Union Grove Village Board was scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing about revoking a conditional use permit issued last March. But the matter was postponed, and officials said the permit issue will be considered in April, starting with the village Plan Commission.
Mencias said he has a five-year lease with Sunny Investment II LLC, the company that owns the old Burger King site.
He said he hopes to demonstrate progress on the food truck park before April.
Mencias also said he’s aware that Union Grove is considering revoking his permit, but he said village officials have not approached him to ask about the project.
An aerial photo-illustration depicts a former Burger King restaurant in the center, with food trucks operating side by side on the right and customer vehicles parked on the left, in a conceptual plan that Union Grove village officials approved nearly a year ago.