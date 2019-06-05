You are the owner of this article.
Food, household donations being collected for Riverside Inn residents

RACINE — The residents of Riverside Inn need the community's help. 

Now that the hotel has been sold to two Milwaukee investors, the 60 adults and 24 children currently living there have to be out by July 1, because the buyers do not yet have a hotel/motel permit. The city is requiring the premises be vacated.

Amanda Burns, case manager for the new owners, is working to help the residents find new homes and has started a donation drive for them as well.

Burns is asking for donations of food, gift cards, hygiene products for adults and children, and new household items such as towels and washcloths, sheets, cleaning supplies, blankets and dishes. 

Burns decided to host the drive after hearing from several residents that they didn’t have anything to eat.

“There’s a high level of need,” Burns said. “Most of the people have no food, and if they find a new home they have nothing to bring with them.”

Some of the residents are struggling to find a place to live by the end of the month. 

Donations can be dropped off any time in the bins at the Riverside office, 3700 Northwestern Ave.

Burns said she plans to continue collecting until the residents have to be out on June 30, but asks that those willing to donate do so as soon as possible.

She plans to be in the Riverside office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Those planning to donate large items like furniture, are asked to contact Burns at 414-218-4312 prior to drop-off.

New co-owners of the hotel Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu purchased the building and assets for $1.4 million cash. They plan to make $2 million in renovations and to reopen as the Travelodge Watersedge Hotel.

