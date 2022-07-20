 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food for Thought networking event set July 21

RACINE — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) will host a networking event called Food for Thought from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave.

Guests will learn from local food and beverage business owners about how they got started, how they handled milestones and challenges, succession planning and what resources they used along the way.

Guest speakers include Kris Schoenberger, BBQ’D Productions; Hannah Capelli, Culinary Infusion/The Covenant at Murray Mansion; Eric Olesen, O&H Danish Bakery; and Ed Grochowski, Pine Acres General Store.

Networking and registration begin at 2 p.m. The free event, also available via live stream, will start at 2:30 p.m. Food tasting will take place immediately following the event portion of the program. To register, visit rcedc.org/food-for-thought or contact Jeremy Williamson, RCEDC marketing and event specialist, at jwilliamson@rcedc.org.

