Food for the Soul Ministry resumes dinner, grocery distribution on Friday

Food for the Soul Ministry resumes its dinner and grocery distribution this Friday, Jan. 7.
“As a grassroots volunteer outreach, we welcome our Racine community members who seek and need a free meal, fellowship, message of hope, prayer, and groceries,” Food of the Soul Ministry said in a news release.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, at 703 Washington Ave., Racine (southeast corner of City Hall roundabout). Park in the lot and enter the west doors, taking the elevator to the lower level. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.
Food for the Soul’s motto is “Serving Christ our King by serving our community.”
Please contact Pastor Bill Thompkins at (262) 752-8566 with any questions. Follow Food for the Soul on Facebook at: facebook.com/ItsF4TS