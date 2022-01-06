 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food for the Soul Ministry resumes dinner, grocery distribution on Friday

Food for the Soul Ministry resumes its dinner and grocery distribution this Friday, Jan. 7.

“As a grassroots volunteer outreach, we welcome our Racine community members who seek and need a free meal, fellowship, message of hope, prayer, and groceries,” Food of the Soul Ministry said in a news release.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, at 703 Washington Ave., Racine (southeast corner of City Hall roundabout). Park in the lot and enter the west doors, taking the elevator to the lower level. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Food for the Soul’s motto is “Serving Christ our King by serving our community.”

Please contact Pastor Bill Thompkins at (262) 752-8566 with any questions. Follow Food for the Soul on Facebook at: facebook.com/ItsF4TS

