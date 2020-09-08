Food donations to be accepted Sept. 11

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. will hold a canned food collection drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Veterans Outreach, 1624 Yout St.
Students from the Volunteer Center’s Youth Volunteer Corps program will be constructing a “canstructure” (resembling an American flag) out of donated items in honor of all first responders.
Cans of tuna, chicken noodle soup and chili are especially welcome.
This is a drive-by event. People will not need to leave their car, and staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.