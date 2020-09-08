 Skip to main content
Food donations to be accepted Sept. 11
RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. will hold a canned food collection drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Veterans Outreach, 1624 Yout St.

Students from the Volunteer Center’s Youth Volunteer Corps program will be constructing a “canstructure” (resembling an American flag) out of donated items in honor of all first responders.

Cans of tuna, chicken noodle soup and chili are especially welcome.

This is a drive-by event. People will not need to leave their car, and staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

