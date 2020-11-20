Food, coat drive planned for Thanksgiving weekend in front of Timer's

RACINE — Mark Francois and his family and friends are conducting a food and coat drive over Thanksgiving weekend in front of Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
Francois said he was inspired by a news report last year of another small group conducting a food drive.
“I said ‘We can do that. We can give it a try,’ “ Francois said Friday. “Now, I don’t want to let nobody down.”
All canned goods are to be donated to the Racine County Food Bank, he said. But just as important, he said, is the coat drive; they’re hoping primarily for kids’ coats, but he’d like to pass along any donated adult coats to veterans in need.
Francois said donations will be accepted out in front of Timer’s from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28.
For more information or to arrange for pickup of donations, call Mark Francois at 262-456-6532.
