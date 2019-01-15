RACINE COUNTY — While local food banks look nervously ahead as the government shutdown continues, they have some comfort resulting from overstuffed storage rooms.
Before the shutdown fully set in last month, the USDA funded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP, known as FoodShare in Wisconsin, and previously referred to as “food stamps”) through the end of February. But there’s no telling what could happen in March if the shutdown has not concluded.
Concurrently, local food banks have been able to store excess food since the end of 2017 after the Trump administration approved trade mitigation projects to “bail out” farmers whose sales suffered as a result of the so-called trade war.
However, Racine County Food Bank Executive Director Dan Taivalkoski said those stockpiles won’t survive March if the food bank has to feed those whose food stamps are cut off — not to mention the additional burden furloughed federal employees could have on the SNAP system.
Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee; Zeke Leo, the community services coordinator for the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency; and Taivalkoski all seemed wary of what could happen at the end of February. None of them said they were immediately afraid of a crisis beginning, but each was nervous one could start sometime soon.
“The sky is not falling. The sky could fall in another month, but it’s not falling right now,” said Tussler, who is a Sturtevant native.
A food stockpile?
As a result of international tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, American farmers have been able to sell fewer of their commodities than expected.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue blamed part of this on “unfair retaliatory tariffs” that some countries, namely China, have imposed in response to the tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump.
To keep those farmers afloat, “trade mitigation projects” were ordered. These projects allowed the federal government to purchase billions-of-dollars’ worth of foodstuffs that American farmers likely would have sold if the tariff hikes had not occurred.
More than $1 billion worth of those purchases ended up going into The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which provides commodities to food banks and pantries in all 50 states. According to the USDA, the federal government provided only $374.35 million in total to TEFAP in 2017 — less than one-third of this year’s emergency purchases.
In Wisconsin, TEFAP food is delivered as a state commodity through 16 Emergency Feeding Organizations, one of which is the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.
Leo said that the deliveries — which recently have included truckloads full of frozen meat, a couple pallets full of pears that arrived last week, or milk that is expected to be delivered today — have become about 50-percent more frequent since fall 2017.
Those commodities are distributed by the RKCAA to local providers, like the Racine County Food Bank, 2000 DeKoven Ave., where a lot of it is being stored because the quantities coming in right now are outpacing the demand for it.
“There’s a huge amount of resources coming into Racine County,” Taivalkoski said.
Between 5 and 15 percent of the stores of every food bank in Racine and Kenosha counties are filled with state commodities, Leo said. Feeding America called TEFAP “the backbone of the charitable food system ... providing almost 20 percent of the food that was distributed through local hunger-relief agencies” in 2017.
Taivalkoski said that the TEFAP surplus may momentarily help if FoodShare funding stops and people can’t use their food stamps in March, but their stockpiles would not make it until April.
Leo said that TEFAP deliveries could end after February as a result of the shutdown too, but he’s uncertain.
In an emailed statement to The Journal Times, a Food and Nutrition Service spokesperson said that the “USDA is hopeful that the February solution announced (last) week provides Congress with enough time to enact a full year appropriation. While we would explore all options in case the lapse continues, we are hopeful that Congress will provide appropriations legislation that the president can sign.”
The ‘food stamp’ situation
The partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and is now the longest in history, should have cut off the USDA’s funding after Dec. 21. However, through what Taivalkoski called “a federal loophole,” the USDA was able to approve SNAP funding through the end of next month. That same loophole can’t be used again in February, Taivalkoski said.
“At President Trump’s direction, we have been working with the administration on this solution … And we want to assure states, and SNAP recipients, that the benefits for February will be provided,” Perdue said in a Jan. 8 statement.
In Wisconsin, SNAP benefits are delivered through the FoodShare program and are often spent using refillable QUEST cards.
A Jan. 10 memo from the Hunger Relief Foundation of Wisconsin added that School Meals programs, commodity programs for low-income people over age 60, and the Women, Infant and Children’s Programs were also guaranteed funding through the end of February.
Tussler explained that QUEST cards are to be reloaded sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 31, instead of at the beginning of February like normal. However, she warned SNAP beneficiaries to be extra frugal when using their QUEST cards next month.
“The concern, of course, is: Whenever someone gets their extra benefit, is that they go out … and might overspend the benefit,” Tussler said.
Tussler added that multiple people have already come to Milwaukee’s welfare office in person “feeling nervous” that FoodShare may halt with the government shutdown. Tussler tries to reassure those people that “the system is intact. The food banks are still full.”
Could be a precedent
Taivalkoski has been the executive director of the Racine County Food Bank for almost 15 years. During that time, he said, food stamps have never been halted.
“We haven’t encountered anything like that before,” he said. “If FoodShare goes away, it will create significant hardships for families.”
As of March 2017, there were about 703,340 low-income people in Wisconsin receiving FoodShare — about 12.14 percent of the state population — according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Since 2004, Taivalkoski said that changes in the number of people getting food from the Racine County Food Bank have been gradual. He doesn’t know what would happen if there would be an immediate, significant change.
“There have been no huge blips in the graph,” Taivalkoski said.
“The sky is not falling. The sky could fall in another month, but it’s not falling right now.” Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force executive director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.