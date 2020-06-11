Food banks have gotten extra help due to coronavirus, supporting community

Taivalkoski said that Racine County Food Bank plans to hold onto the nonperishable products provided through the Trade Mitigation Program for as long as possible in case a surge in poverty arrives.

Kingdom Manna’s supplies have ironically benefited from closures caused by coronavirus.

Food suppliers that work with Kingdom Manna — like Gordon Food Service, Walmart, Target, United Natural Foods Inc., Associated Food Stores and Festival Foods, to name a few — had a surplus of food.

When colleges and schools and event centers canceled their food orders, a lot of that food was already being packaged and produced, Brown said. Without a buyer, that food was going to go to waste. So, supplies donated it to pantries.

Since Kingdom Manna has more storage than the average charity, including a 30,000-square-foot warehouse, the Racine group was only too happy to accept extra donations.

The surplus has even led to the food being spread further than Kingdom Manna’s circle. Brown said that many patrons of the food giveaways have been sharing products with friends, neighbors and strangers. Some of those patrons who receive more food than their family could possibly eat have then re-donated it to senior housing facilities and group homes.