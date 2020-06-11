Food banks have gotten extra help due to coronavirus, supporting community

RACINE — Alison Fazzari’s hours at work got cut because of coronavirus. But this week, her family, which includes a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, has food. The family has diapers. The family has nutritional supplements like Pediasure and Pedialyte. The family has made it over the next hurdle.
The family has been budgeting more on necessities: giving up on fast food and choosing to cook at home more, for example. But they have also been getting help from a stalwart of the Racine charitable community: Kingdom Manna, which gives away food and other household needs several times a week in the parking lot of Horlick Field, 1801 N. Memorial Drive.
“Our shoulders are now lighter. It’s helping us,” said Diane Christensen, Fazzari’s mother.
Food pantries and food banks across the U.S. reported shortages and struggles when the coronavirus crisis began, leading to massive surges in demand as thousands of households found themselves without reliable income and government aid was slow to arrive.
“Due to the pandemic, it has generated a need due to unemployment and layoffs and the crises associated. It has changed the entire flow,” said Debra Brown, co-pastor at Kingdom Builders Racine, the church that organizes Kingdom Manna.
The National Guard even got called in to help pack food boxes in Louisiana, Washington State and California.
About one-third of all Americans have more than $1,000 in savings, according to a Bankrate survey.
The average American household spends about $600 per month on food, The Motley Fool, a financial advising company, reported in 2018.
But in Racine County, at least in recent weeks, demand for help keeping food on the table has not been overwhelming.
Kingdom Manna has been supported by donations from businesses, the Feeding America nonprofit, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Racine County Food Bank even reported demand dropping in March, April and May compared to January and February.
When asked why demand hasn’t surged, considering hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites are out of work because of the coronavirus, Racine County Food Bank Executive Director Dan Taivalkoski said a two-pronged response from the federal government has made the difference.
First, the $1,200 stimulus checks have helped people be able to afford food on their own without needing to turn to the food bank.
On top of that, the USDA’s Trade Mitigation Program has led to a deluge of food filling store rooms and freezers; that program involves the federal government buying hundreds of millions of dollars of products from farmers and giving it to charities, hoping to lessen the burden farmers are bearing due to reduced demand abroad cause by ongoing trade conflicts.
Taivalkoski said that Racine County Food Bank plans to hold onto the nonperishable products provided through the Trade Mitigation Program for as long as possible in case a surge in poverty arrives.
Kingdom Manna’s supplies have ironically benefited from closures caused by coronavirus.
Food suppliers that work with Kingdom Manna — like Gordon Food Service, Walmart, Target, United Natural Foods Inc., Associated Food Stores and Festival Foods, to name a few — had a surplus of food.
When colleges and schools and event centers canceled their food orders, a lot of that food was already being packaged and produced, Brown said. Without a buyer, that food was going to go to waste. So, supplies donated it to pantries.
Since Kingdom Manna has more storage than the average charity, including a 30,000-square-foot warehouse, the Racine group was only too happy to accept extra donations.
The surplus has even led to the food being spread further than Kingdom Manna’s circle. Brown said that many patrons of the food giveaways have been sharing products with friends, neighbors and strangers. Some of those patrons who receive more food than their family could possibly eat have then re-donated it to senior housing facilities and group homes.
“The community is partnering with us and helping us to make a huge difference on distribution of this food,” Brown said. “We can spread this ‘contagious compassion’ throughout this city … Whoever wants this can come and get it.”
On Sunday, after receiving a surplus of baby products, Kingdom Manna was able to give it away to local families who needed it, like Fazzari’s.
“We want to touch the whole household,” said Ron Tatum, one of Kingdom Manna’s organizers. “We are very thankful to be in a position to provide supplies.”
