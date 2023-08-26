UNION GROVE — A plea for help from the Union Grove Area Food Bank has resulted in several offers of assistance, including an option for online donations of goods.

The nonprofit food bank, which serves more than a dozen needy families a month, has suffered a depleted inventory because of a downturn in donations. Arlene Odeja, coordinator of the church-supported organization, said that a yearly food drive conducted by mail carriers has faded away, and a donation from a county fair livestock purchase also did not come through this year.

“That has put us behind the eight ball,” she said.

When the food bank issued a plea for assistance earlier this week, the response was quick and widespread.

Amanda Kurt launched a “virtual food drive,” inviting donors to purchase and deliver goods using the Amazon online shopping service.

The owner of Kurk Inc., a concrete contractor at 4324 Shianne St., said she recognized that people would like to help the food bank, and that online shopping has become a popular option.

Her “wish list” on the Amazon website presents more than 50 products — from peanut butter to dish detergent — that donors can choose from.

Amazon has delivered several boxes to Kurt, and she has taken them to the food pantry.

“Our community is very good,” Kurt said. “This makes it really easy for people.”

Odeja said she is grateful for the support.

The food bank at 826 Main St., Suite 2, is open for in-person donations from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays only.

Families seeking assistance make appointments after getting referrals from churches, schools or social service agencies.

Another option for making donations has been launched at the Tin Can Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave.

“It’s time to step up,” restaurant owner Cindi Lucksted said.

Lucksted is urging customers and friends to drop off donations for the food bank from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Anyone making a donation can enter a drawing for gift certificates to the restaurant.

Lucksted said she recognizes the needs of families that are struggling to pay their bills and keep food on the table.

“Everybody is trying to do the best they can to stay afloat,” she said. “It’s just not as easy for some people as for others.”

The food bank’s most urgent needs include canned fruit, canned vegetables, tuna and canned meats, macaroni and cheese, canned pasta and spaghetti sauce, boxed meals, breakfast items, coffee, peanut butter, jelly and paper products.

Odeja said donations usually pick up during the fall, including a food drive led by area scout troops in November.

For now, though, the organization is looking at empty shelves.

“These summer months are pretty lean for us,” she said.

