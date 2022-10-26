Following their mom's example, a Racine family is donating winter clothes to neighbors in need

RACINE — Callie Tatum would always tell her seven children “Kiss my babies,” referring to her beloved grandchildren. Tatum’s kids seemingly couldn’t have a conversation with their mom without her saying “Kiss my babies,” like it was a catchphrase. The phrase became tantamount to just saying “Goodbye, I love you,” in their households.
When Tatum died Nov. 19, 2020, after contracting COVID-19, her four sons and three daughters wanted to make sure their mom’s legacy would live on.
In 20 years of working for Durham School Services as a bus aide in Racine, Tatum always would bring winter hats and gloves to the kids that did not have them. So, her kids are making sure kids in their mom’s former neighborhood have the clothes they need this winter too.
Through the new organization Kiss My Babies, Tatum’s seven kids plan to, for the second year in a row, follow the example their mom set and give away winter clothes to Racine families who need them.
After a giveaway at the Highway 31 Pick ‘n Save grocery store in 2021, Kiss My Babies will host its second-ever giveaway from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., located across the street from where Tatum had lived.
Tatum, along with a group of other neighborhood women, had been central to saving the Bray Center when it fell on hard financial times decades ago. “There would be no Bray Center today if it wasn’t for her back then,” one of her sons, Ron Tatum, told The Journal Times after his mother's death.
To learn more about Kiss My Babies or to find out how to help out, call or text 262-664-5536 to get in touch with Yolanda Walrup, one of Tatum's kids.
To make donations, drop off winter clothes for kids 2-12 years old from 9 a.m.-noon to the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA any day up to and including Nov. 19.
In addition to Walrup and Ron Tatum, Callie Tatum's other kids are:
- Joann Sandlin.
- Jim Mayfield.
- Prentiss Tatum Jr.
- Cathy Gamell.
- Jerome Tatum.
Beloved mothers. A barber who ran his shop like Floyd Lawson on "The Andy Griffith Show." A nurse/Marine/cop. A fisherman who "wasn't ready to go." Racine County lost nearly 250 people to COVID-19 last year. Here are some of their stories.
According to official data, Wisconsin reported 481,102 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020. Since the first deaths were reported March 19, 4,859 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In Racine County, 249 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in 2020, with 17,628 confirmed cases; 90 of those deaths and 7,055 of the cases were reported in the City of Racine. Nationwide, more than 345,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, with approximately 20 million testing positive throughout the year. As many as 1 in 5 of those who tested positive reported lingering symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. In December, 77,000 Americans died from COVID-19, an average of 2,483 per day, with more than 3,000 deaths being reported in one day several times; for perspective, there were 2,977 victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Callie Tatum had seven kids. She called each of them every day. When she was in the hospital with COVID, her kids had to make a plan so they wouldn't all inundate the doctors with calls all day long, checking in on their matriarch.
