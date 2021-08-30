Following Supreme Court decision, eviction law is more-or-less back to normal in Racine County

RACINE — “I’ve got to get that woman out of there,” a landlord was overheard saying while filling out paperwork in the Racine County Courthouse on Thursday.
Late Thursday, the Supreme Court voted 6-3, along conservative-liberal lines, to allow landlords to resume evictions: It said, in an unsigned opinion, that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order banning landlords from evicting tenants in areas with “high” rates of COVID-19 transmission for nonpayment of rent — so long as the tenant signed a declaration that they were unable to pay — exceeded the CDC’s authority, that the CDC lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the Biden administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.
Racine County judges said late last week they will be approving evictions requested by landlords for tenants behind on their rent. Such evictions have been prohibited since March 27, 2020, first by Congress and then by the now-overturned CDC order.
Two Racine County Circuit Court jurists oversee evictions in their courts: Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz and Judge Jon Fredrickson.
During a phone call Sunday, a reporter asked Gasiorkiewicz: “So we’re just going back to normal in terms of evictions now?”
Gasiorkiewicz replied: “Exactly.”
In an email Friday, Fredrickson said: “If a properly filed and served eviction action for non-payment of rent appears before me — (and) there is no viable defense — it will be granted. If a viable defense is offered a trial on the merits it will be scheduled in short order.
“It seems axiomatic but in our system of justice circuit courts must follow directives of higher courts. In our state those would be the Court of Appeals and our Supreme Court. The ultimate authority in this country is the U.S. Supreme Court. In this particular case it is especially true as the U.S. Supreme Court was interpreting the actions of a federal agency under federal law.”
How to get help
Still, millions remain available for Wisconsin renters to help them catch up on missed rent. Much of that money comes in the form of federal relief funds.
Rental assistance funds are available to renters with household incomes of up to 80% of their area’s median income who have struggled to pay rent during the pandemic. Renters can get up to 12 months of back rent paid.
To apply for rental assistance, go to wiscap.org/wera, email support@wera.help or call 833-900-9372.
Fight to reinstate
Some progressives are pushing for Congress to put a ban on evictions back in place. A letter signed by more than 60 Democrats urged Congressional leaders to act, arguing that the ongoing COVID-19 spike coupled with a potential flood of evictions could increase the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.
“The impending eviction crisis is a matter of public health and safety that demands an urgent legislative solution to prevent further harm and needless loss of human life,” the letter stated. “Allowing an eviction crisis to take hold will only erase the gains we’ve made and put our recovery further out of reach.”
Whether or not there will actually be a massive amount of eviction filings remains to be seen.
The Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin said Friday that landlords rarely evict anyone who is only a few hundred dollars behind on rent. It said the average eviction judgment for unpaid rent in Wisconsin is more than $2,600.
“Contrary to dire predictions by tenant advocates, there will NOT be a ‘tsunami’ of eviction filings in Wisconsin or in most parts of the country,” the landlord trade association said. “There will NOT be 11 million people suddenly made homeless.”
The Supreme Court decision said that Congress could reinstate such an eviction ban, but that an order from a federal agency (i.e., what the CDC did) was not constitutional.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.