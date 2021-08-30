Following Supreme Court decision, eviction law is more-or-less back to normal in Racine County

Rental assistance funds are available to renters with household incomes of up to 80% of their area’s median income who have struggled to pay rent during the pandemic. Renters can get up to 12 months of back rent paid.

To apply for rental assistance, go to wiscap.org/wera, email support@wera.help or call 833-900-9372.

Fight to reinstate

Some progressives are pushing for Congress to put a ban on evictions back in place. A letter signed by more than 60 Democrats urged Congressional leaders to act, arguing that the ongoing COVID-19 spike coupled with a potential flood of evictions could increase the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.

“The impending eviction crisis is a matter of public health and safety that demands an urgent legislative solution to prevent further harm and needless loss of human life,” the letter stated. “Allowing an eviction crisis to take hold will only erase the gains we’ve made and put our recovery further out of reach.”

Whether or not there will actually be a massive amount of eviction filings remains to be seen.