AQUATIC CENTER

Following repeated closures due to lack of lifeguards, Aquatic Center now offering better pay

A hot day at the pool

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, when it's open, is a popular summer gathering place for families in Racine, as seen here in this June 14 photo.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, operated by the Racine Family YMCA, has been forced to not open on numerous days this summer due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage. In response, better pay is now being offered.

According to experts in the industry, low pay rates and COVID-19’s effects on certification training have been the primary factors contributing to the shortage.

SCJ lifeguard flyer

This new flier outlines the updated benefits package for any lifeguard that works at SC Johnson’s Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park on Ohio Street and Durand Avenue.

On Thursday, Ahmad Kweku Qawi, president/CEO at Racine Family YMCA, announced that Racine County and SC Johnson are providing additional support to enable the Racine Family YMCA to update their benefits package for any lifeguard that works at SC Johnson’s Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park on Ohio Street and Durand Avenue.

The former pay rate for lifeguards working at the Center was reported as $10 hourly. Now, they are to be paid $15 an hour.

That’s more competitive with what Racine County-employed lifeguards make. The City of Racine pays even better, offering $17.91-$18.73 per hour.

Quieter beach (copy)

North Beach lifeguards keep watch on a partly cloudy day in May 2021.

Other announced updates to the benefits package offered to summertime lifeguards at the aquatic center include:

  • Paid on the job American Red Cross lifeguard training.
  • Free meals during shifts.
  • Free YMCA membership.
  • $500 retention bonus.

The new certification course begins on Sunday, July 17.

To register, email frontdesksa@ymcaracine.org or call 262-898-4551.

