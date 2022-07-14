Following repeated closures due to lack of lifeguards, Aquatic Center now offering better pay

Journal Times staff
RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, operated by the Racine Family YMCA, has been forced to not open on numerous days this summer due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage. In response, better pay is now being offered.
According to experts in the industry, low pay rates and COVID-19’s effects on certification training have been the primary factors contributing to the shortage.
This new flier outlines the updated benefits package for any lifeguard that works at SC Johnson’s Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park on Ohio Street and Durand Avenue.
RACINE FAMILY YMCA
On Thursday, Ahmad Kweku Qawi, president/CEO at Racine Family YMCA, announced that Racine County and SC Johnson are providing additional support to enable the Racine Family YMCA to update their benefits package for any lifeguard that works at SC Johnson’s Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park on Ohio Street and Durand Avenue.
The former pay rate for lifeguards working at the Center was reported as
$10 hourly. Now, they are to be paid $15 an hour.
That’s more competitive with what
Racine County-employed lifeguards make. The City of Racine pays even better, offering $17.91-$18.73 per hour.
North Beach lifeguards keep watch on a partly cloudy day in May 2021.
Diana Panuncial
Other announced updates to the benefits package offered to summertime lifeguards at the aquatic center include:
Paid on the job American Red Cross lifeguard training. Free meals during shifts. Free YMCA membership. $500 retention bonus.
The new certification course begins on Sunday, July 17.
To register, email
frontdesksa@ymcaracine.org or call 262-898-4551.
30 photos and videos from the first hot day of 2022 at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center in Racine
Emma wins!
Pictured left to right: Emma Madisen, Mason Meicher , Hunter Madisen and Clayton Madisen have a race on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center. Emma was the winner.
Alex Rodriguez
Watch now:Hot day at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center
Mason and Madden
Brothers Mason, left, and Madden Meicher enjoy a hot day at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Leilani Martinez and mom
Leilani Martinez, left, clings to her mother, Maria Mejia, on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Alex Rodriguez
Mah'kira Johnson
Mah'kira Johnson swims around on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Dera'naquv Johnson
Dera'naquv Johnson poses for a photo on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Perfect form on the slide
Jasmin Ortega
Jasmin Ortega poses for a photo on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Albert Chavez
Albert Chavez, back, and his son Mario chill at the pool on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Alex Rodriguez
Matthew and Astro
Astro Ferron, right, is being shown how to paddle in the water by his father Matthew on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Alex Rodriguez
Should I do it?
Preston Perez contemplates going down the a waterslide, will he do it?
Here I go!
Preston Perez makes a perfect landing off a water slide.
Heather Coleman
Heather Coleman, aquatic director of the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Watch now: Video Interview with Heather Coleman: aquatics director of the SC Johnson aquatics center
Clayton Madisen
Clayton Madisen goes for a dip on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Emma Madisen
Emma Madisen wins a swim race against her brothers and a friend on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Friends at the pool
Emma Madisen, Hunter Madisen, Mason Meicher and Clayton Madisen lounging by the pool.
Alex Rodriguez
Watch Now: Video interveiw with Silblings Clayton, Hunter and Emma Madisen and friend Mason Meicher
Colton Matson
Colton Matson practices his paddling on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Fiona and Finley
Cousins Fiona Gregory, right, and Finley Gregory enjoy some sunbathing on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Phoebe
Phoebe Lamothe slides down the kiddie slide on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
LaCole, Mapel and Madden
Lacole Ferron, left, Mapel Phillips, center, and Madden Phillips enjoy the pool on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Alex Rodriguez
Joey Rankel
Joey Rankel enjoys the water on a hot day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
Angelina and Brynn
Angelina Zamora, top, and Brynn Z. practice their cheer routine on a hot summer day at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.
A hot day at the pool
The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, when it's open, is a popular summer gathering place for families in Racine, as seen here in this June 14 photo.
Alex Rodriguez
