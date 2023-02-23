KENOSHA — For her first guest directing gig at Carthage College, Samantha Martinson is overseeing a drama filled with all the usual angst of high school.
Now add to that potent mix a student named Jo, who must work toward "finding her own voice, embracing her own passion and claiming her own authenticity — all this in spite of prejudice, misunderstanding and fear," Martinson says in her director's notes. "The heart of this play wrestles with this very notion: what is it about someone being so confident and grounded in themself that threatens others? And how do you overcome life’s challenges to find the beauty and worth in the world around you?"
The play is told from Jo's perspective and "while it allows us to see glimpses into her life as a queer teen and the prejudices she faces, that’s not the only story being told," Martinson said.
The playwright, Sarah Gubbins, uses art — specifically, the Carson McCullers novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” — as a way to explore how huans interact with each other, Martinson said.
Another way art is used in the play is in the staging. Jo is writing a graphic novel, and the set is designed to resemble pages of her book.
"We use projections that show Jo's illustrations in her graphic novel," Martinson said. "Those illustrations are based on our cast members, which was a unique opportunity."
While “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” is a catalyst in the play, the director and two cast members Lily Lourigan (who plays Jo) and Jessie Skonesey (who plays the teacher who assigns the book) have yet to read the book.
"I will read it and want to read it," Lourigan said. "I've been so focused on the script and learning all the dialogue. You do hear excerpts from the book in the play."
While the novel focuses on the lonely lives of outcasts in a small Southern town, the playwright "takes that sadness and flips it," Martinson said. "The play allows you to see how you can move on from that sadness."
Ultimately, Martinson "sees hope in the story, even with the sad elements."
Lourigan said she is "ready for opening night," as is Skonesey, who "loves that this play dives so deep into these characters. It's also very funny at times, and everyone will be able to relate to these characters."