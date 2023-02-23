If you go

What: "fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life" by Sarah Gubbins

Where: Carthage College's Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha

When: Feb. 24 through March 4. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Cost: Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students.

For tickets and more information: Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661

About the play: This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in the oh-so-boring town of LaGrange, Ill. Jo’s life is that of a normal teenager: homework, boredom — and love interests. Then her English teacher assigns the famous novel "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter" by Carson McCullers. The book strikes a creative chord for Jo, and with support from her friends, she ventures down the path of writing an autobiographical graphic novel. Suddenly, however, Jo’s confidence and newfound outlet are shaken when she becomes a victim of gay bashing. Always having been confident in her sexuality, Jo is faced with the task of loving herself for being different.

Note: This play contains content that may not be suitable for children.

Wait! What does "fml" mean: The first word in the title is a texting shorthand meaning "f--- my life," used to signal you’re under a lot of stress, or something very unlucky happened to to you.