KENOSHA — A 2012 play about teens in an Illinois high school — and how a classic American novel affects the life of one girl in particular — continues for its final performances at Carthage College:

What: “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins

Where: Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha

When: March 2-4. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Cost: Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students.

For tickets and more information: Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661

About the play: This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in the oh-so-boring town of LaGrange, Ill. Jo’s life is that of a normal teenager: homework, boredom — and love interests. Then her English teacher assigns the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. The book strikes a creative chord for Jo, and with support from her friends, she ventures down the path of writing an autobiographical graphic novel. Suddenly, however, Jo’s confidence and newfound outlet are shaken when she becomes a victim of gay bashing. Always having been confident in her sexuality, Jo is faced with the task of loving herself for being different.

What the director says: Samantha Martinson, who is guest conducting her first play at Carthage College, says Jo must work toward “finding her own voice, embracing her own passion and claiming her own authenticity — all this in spite of prejudice, misunderstanding and fear. The heart of this play wrestles with this very notion: what is it about someone being so confident and grounded in themself that threatens others? And how do you overcome life’s challenges to find the beauty and worth in the world around you?”

The play is told from Jo’s perspective and “while it allows us to see glimpses into her life as a queer teen and the prejudices she faces, that’s not the only story being told,” Martinson said.

Note: This play contains content that may not be suitable for children.

Wait! What does “fml” mean: The first word in the title is a texting shorthand meaning “f—- my life,” used to signal you’re under a lot of stress, or something very unlucky happened to to you.