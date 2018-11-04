RAYMOND — Now that southeastern Wisconsin has its own dedicated ESPN Radio station at WKTI (94.5 FM), there’s room for another country station on the airwaves.
WKTI had been a country station, but switched to being a sports exclusive station on Thursday. It already carried some sporting events on occasion, most notably when the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Bucks played simultaneously.
With WKTI out of the country market, Raymond-based WVTY 92.1 FM decided to fill in.
Why the changes?
94.5 FM became an ESPN Radio station under the direction of Craig Karmazin, who purchased WKTI and WTMJ (620 AM) in July.
Karmazin is the founder of Wisconsin-based Good Karma Broadcasting. He also owns several ESPN Radio stations, including in Madison, Cleveland and West Palm Beach, Florida.
The owner of WVTY, Reid Magnum, announced his station’s change on Oct. 31.
“A byproduct of Craig (Karmazin) flipping WKTI from country to sports is that his move makes it viable for me to revert back to my original plan of flipping 92.1 to country,” Magnum said in a statement. “Unless you could have Aaron Rodgers’ gig with the Green Bay Packers, there’s not a more exciting game than radio.”
WVTY’s history
This isn’t the first time 92.1 has taken on the role of being a country music station.
It started out as an “easy listening” station that played mostly instrumental-only tracks. In 1986, the station started playing adult contemporary hits, before switching back to easy listening five years later.
In 1997, adult contemporary again began playing on 92.1.
Then, in 2014, it became a country music station for the first time and changed its call letters to WMKQ. Less than a year later, it was playing adult hits again as “92.1 The Shore” and changed its letters to the current call sign: WVTY.
Now, it’s all country, all the time.
