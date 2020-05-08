Flyover planned for Tuesday above Ascension All Saints in Racine and 20 other state medical centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft from the Air National Guard are scheduled to perform a flyover above Ascension All Saints hospital at sometime between 5:50 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Expect the planes to approach the hospital from the southwest.

The flyover is one of 21 hospital and medical center flyovers in Wisconsin planned for Tuesday as part of the nationwide "Operation American Resolve" campaign intended to "show appreciation for the thousands of heroes on the frontlines, as well as the brave citizens and neighbors who have been battling and supporting the COVID-19 response," the 115th Fighter Wing said in a press release.

Several of the pilots performing the flyovers have spouses working on health care teams, according to Col. Jon Kalberer, 115th Operations Group commander.

"Coming together during times of uncertainty is the American way, and the reason that citizen airmen in the Air National Guard serve. We want to show our support for that effort, as we are all in this together," Kalberer stated.