Flyover planned for 4th Fest; organizers hope for a full airshow in the coming years

RACINE — After the pandemic halted last year’s Independence Day celebrations including the annual flyover, Air Force planes will soar over the City of Racine again, said Racine Airshow Inc. organizers Paul Braun and Richard Baumgardt.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Two planes with a possibility of more will participate in the flyover during the return of 4th Fest of Greater Racine on Monday, July 5, according to Baumgardt. The flight is anticipated to hit the skies above the city between 9:30-10 a.m.
There will be a plane from the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, which is stationed at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The pilot of the Raptor is Maj. Joshua Gunderson, call sign “Cabo.”
The other known plane will be an A-10 Warthog Attack Jet from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, which will be piloted by Capt. Haden Fullam, call sign “Gator.”
Some noise, and some unity
Baumgardt said for the flyover’s return, attendees of the parade can look forward to “some loud noise — we call it air power.”
“Hopefully we can reunite people and bring them back together,” Baumgardt said of hosting the flyover during the celebration.
Baumgardt added he’s glad to organize the flyover to “value the veterans and the military” in general during 4th Fest. Baumgardt also shared his appreciation for Larry Schleser, a contractor at Resource Management Concepts, who helps coordinate the planes’ flyover to the city. “Without him, we couldn’t do any of this,” Baumgardt said.
A vintage P-51 Mustang flies alongside a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor during a Heritage Flight in 2019. The two aircraft are scheduled to do a f…
Racine Airshow has coordinated flyovers since 2010. Their flyovers included two A-10s in 2010 and 2011, the Lima Lima Flight Team in 2013, and USAF Heritage Flights in 2017 and 2019.
The organization’s current goal is to bring an airshow back to the city in the coming years — possibly one in 2022, said Baumgardt. He said he hopes the city and its officials will recognize the community’s interest and enthusiasm in the flyover, and consider an airshow.
Baumgardt also said he’s hoping for local organizations and businesses to show interest in helping coordinate, or sponsor, a potential airshow.
“It’ll wake people up when they see the planes,” Baumgardt said.
For more information on the flyover or to contact the Racine Airshow team, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/racineairshow.