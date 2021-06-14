Flyover planned for 4th Fest; organizers hope for a full airshow in the coming years

“Hopefully we can reunite people and bring them back together,” Baumgardt said of hosting the flyover during the celebration.

Baumgardt added he’s glad to organize the flyover to “value the veterans and the military” in general during 4th Fest. Baumgardt also shared his appreciation for Larry Schleser, a contractor at Resource Management Concepts, who helps coordinate the planes’ flyover to the city. “Without him, we couldn’t do any of this,” Baumgardt said.

Arctic Thunder in 2019 A vintage P-51 Mustang flies alongside a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor during a Heritage Flight in 2019. The two aircraft are scheduled to do a f…

Racine Airshow has coordinated flyovers since 2010. Their flyovers included two A-10s in 2010 and 2011, the Lima Lima Flight Team in 2013, and USAF Heritage Flights in 2017 and 2019.

The organization’s current goal is to bring an airshow back to the city in the coming years — possibly one in 2022, said Baumgardt. He said he hopes the city and its officials will recognize the community’s interest and enthusiasm in the flyover, and consider an airshow.

Baumgardt also said he’s hoping for local organizations and businesses to show interest in helping coordinate, or sponsor, a potential airshow.

“It’ll wake people up when they see the planes,” Baumgardt said.