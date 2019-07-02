RACINE — Not all the action during the Fourth Fest parade will be on the street. Some will be overhead.
Three men have arranged for a two-aircraft flyover at 10:30 a.m. Thursday over the Main Street portion of the Fourth Fest parade, weather permitting. Racine native Richard Baumgardt and Racine-area residents Paul Braun and Rick Poboda, who have been arranging parade flyovers for a decade, have another set for Thursday. They were able to get the Air Force to consent to send an F-22 Raptor jet and a P-51 Mustang airplane to fly side by side over the parade, from north to south.
This will be a first time for the Lockheed Martin Raptor, a $150 million aircraft, at Racine’s parade, Baumgardt said Tuesday. The Raptor is a fifth-generation, single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft developed for the Air Force. The result of the USAF’s Advanced Tactical Fighter program, the F-22 was designed primarily as an air superiority fighter but also has ground attack, electronic warfare and signal intelligence capabilities. It can fly up to 1,498 mph, Baumgardt said.
Major Paul “Loco” Lopez will fly the Raptor for the single pass over Main Street at between 1,500 and 2,000 feet, Baumgardt said.
The Mustang, a World War II vintage plane which is capable of flying up to 457 mph, will be flown by retired Maj. Gen. Tommy “Limiter” Williams.
Together, the flyover will constitute a Heritage Flight, honoring all Air Force veterans members and veterans.
In order to arrange and get permission for the flyover, Baumgardt said, they had to first contact the Pentagon and then the Air Force’s Aerial Combat Command.
“This is something that is hard to do,” he said. “We do it for the veterans.”
Parachute demonstration
In addition to the planned flyover during the parade, the City of Racine plans to host the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, on Thursday evening before the annual fireworks display. The Black Daggers are scheduled to jump onto North Beach at 8 p.m.
Organized by a local group of aviation enthusiasts and sponsored by Real Racine and the city, the Black Daggers will entertain the audience with their precision moves, organizers say.
During their 2-mile drop, the Black Daggers maneuver their body using their hands, arms, legs and shoulders to control their flight. At a few thousand feet, they deploy their parachutes and land with pin-point precision.
