Flugtag fliers: Sturtevant skydivers compete in airborne event

MILWAUKEE — The sky above Veterans Park was filled with cheers, screams, laughs and 34 different handmade flying contraptions Saturday as Milwaukee hosted its first-ever Redbull Flugtag.

More than 50,000 spectators packed the area.

Out of the 34 teams competing, one group from Sturtevant put on a show for the (flightless) birds.

What's a flugtag?

Local teams are challenged to create a flying vehicle by hand, using the combined effort of engineering, craftiness and creativity. The use of motors, batteries or other methods of non-manmade motion is prohibited from the Flugtag (pronounced floog-tag).

The Flugtag, German for “Flying Day,” is an event that Redbull has held in over 60 cities across the globe since its inaugural event in 1992 in Vienna, Austria.

The goal of the Flugtag is to fly a vehicle off a 26.2-foot ramp over Lake Michigan. The vehicles in the competition very seldom achieve “flight,” but the winner is measured by the distance the vehicle goes.

Other categories groups can win are pageantry and craft design, as well as a new award this year given to five teams based on sustainability.

Local team

“For your Emusement” was one of the 34 teams to participate in the Flugtag, consisting of Rachel Rolfsmeier, Kristin Beasley, Zephaniah Knottnerus, Erik Ritter and Austin Lankford, who are all co-workers at Skydive Midwest, located in Yorkville. The group has never participated in a Flugtag before but have all been avid fans, watching past competitions before entering.

The name “For your Emusement” is partially inspired by the fact that the owners of Skydive Midwest, Keith and Megan George, own an emu farm in Burlington. Another factor in the name is in recognition of The Great Emu War, a military operation that took place in 1932 to combat the growing population of emus in the Campion district of Western Australia. The conflict ended in failure for the Australian government and reported casualties for emu populations to be under 50 to over 500.

“We're trying to raise awareness for that and to bring justice to the emus,” Lankford said. “Along with the farm, we just want to help the species thrive so we brought that into our theme.”

Rolfsmeier served as team captain and pilot of the craft, while the other members were considered the ground crew. While none of the team pilot for Skydive Midwest yet, most of the team members are used to being in the sky, while Ritter prefers to stick to the ground fixing the planes.

Ritter said he lost a lot of sleep watching past Flugtag events to get the design of the craft right.

“We kind of based it off of the wings of one of the airplanes we have here (at Skydive Midwest), the 182, and kind of went with the emu theme,” Ritter said. “We made the frame out of metal and added flight controls and everything, so we are hoping it is going to fly.”

“Rachel is definitely hoping it’s going to fly,” Beasley added.

When the contraption was pushed off the structure in Lake Michigan, it didn't exactly fly.

For Your Emusement ended the day going 18 feet from the ramp down into Lake Michigan; i.e. it fell further (26.2 feet) than it glided.

The team “Flight for Your Right to Party” won the Flugtag; the team's contraption soared more than 66 feet. That team also took home a sustainability award.

“We feel exhilarated right now,” Flight for Your Right to Party team member Scott Rademaker said. “This will go down as one of the best moments in our lives and it was made even better that we were able to do it together, as best friends. Valhalla!”

Conception to construction of the For Your Emusement vehicle took an estimated two months. The team worked on finishing touches up until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The team tested the vehicle using Skydive Midwest’s runway to ensure the wings of the craft achieved lift.

“It is a single-use aircraft, and we have a single-use pilot as well,” Lankford said, causing the group to laugh.

"We were hoping to give flight to a flightless bird," Rolfsmeier said, "but in the end we were a little disappointed."