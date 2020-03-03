Flowerpots are second public art project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its 19th annual public art project, “Downtown is Blooming,” featuring a set of three flowerpots (26-inch, 18-inch and 15-inch in height).
Twenty sets of three will be displayed throughout downtown from June through mid-September This will be one of the two different public art projects in Downtown for the summer of 2020. The other is a student art project featuring giant Jenga and Cornhole game sets built by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
“We chose this for our project because it will beautify Downtown two ways, both with the artists creations on the pots and the extra flowers that will be planted in them," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We are already known for having amazing flowers on our streets, this will really up the ante and set us apart from other communities.”
The Downtown Racine Corp. is currently seeking 20 artists to create unique, kid and family friendly designs that will ultimately become flowerpot art. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies. Artists will have a photo of their three pots posted on DRC's website, racinedowntown.com. A plaque will be attached to the pot with the artist and sponsor’s names.
In addition to the visitors who will view the set of flowerpots, the artists and sponsors will be recognized in the DRC’s walking tour brochure which is available throughout the summer. Fan favorite voting will take place all summer and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.
Artist applications can be found at racinedowntown.com/Events. Applications are due by March 20. Artists will be notified by March 25 and flowerpots will be available for pickup March 26. The deadline for return of finished flowerpots will be May 20.
Sponsors are also needed to make this public art project a reality. Contact Kelly Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com for information.