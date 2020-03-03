Flowerpots are second public art project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its 19th annual public art project, “Downtown is Blooming,” featuring a set of three flowerpots (26-inch, 18-inch and 15-inch in height).

Twenty sets of three will be displayed throughout downtown from June through mid-September This will be one of the two different public art projects in Downtown for the summer of 2020. The other is a student art project featuring giant Jenga and Cornhole game sets built by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

“We chose this for our project because it will beautify Downtown two ways, both with the artists creations on the pots and the extra flowers that will be planted in them," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We are already known for having amazing flowers on our streets, this will really up the ante and set us apart from other communities.”

The Downtown Racine Corp. is currently seeking 20 artists to create unique, kid and family friendly designs that will ultimately become flowerpot art. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies. Artists will have a photo of their three pots posted on DRC's website, racinedowntown.com. A plaque will be attached to the pot with the artist and sponsor’s names.