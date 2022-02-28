Floods remain the most common and costliest disaster in Wisconsin

Year over year, flooding is both the costliest and most common form of natural disaster in Wisconsin.
Flood Safety Awareness Week began Monday — as declared by Racine County and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That declaration coincided with a warm front moving through southeastern Wisconsin, melting much of the snow that had accumulated last week.
The National Weather Service issued a warning Monday, telling those in southeastern Wisconsin to "stay off the ice."
According to the warning: "The recent above-freezing temps are taking their toll on Lake Michigan ice cover." Ice cover on the lake went from 33% on Saturday to 20% Sunday, and even less Monday.
"The remaining ice close to the Wisconsin shore may become thin and dangerous," NWS warned. "Stay off the ice, and especially away from any cracks and melting ice!"
While snowmelt rarely causes significant flooding, it can be a factor, including during the 1965 Mississippi River Flood, which caused more than $220 million in damage (adjusted for inflation, that's $1.963 billion today) from northern Wisconsin and Minnesota down to Missouri; more than 100 miles of the river reached record-high levels during that one disaster.
"It takes only 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater to carry away an adult and 12 inches of rushing water to sweep a vehicle off the road," states a proclamation signed Monday by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. "More than half of flood fatalities are vehicle-related."
In 2021, there were 42 flooding events across 21 counties causing $700,000 in property damage and $765,000 in crop damage in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service, three-year lows in regard to total number of floods and property damage. In 2020, there were 83 such events in 35 counties causing $9.43 million in property damage and $251,000 in crop damage. The year prior, there were 221 floods in 50 counties, causing $6.46 million in property damage and $864,000 in crop damage.
The annual average in Wisconsin is 55 flood warnings, according to the NWS.
