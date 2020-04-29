Flood watch in effect for Racine County, flooding reported in Raymond and Caledonia

×
RACINE COUNTY — A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service affecting southeastern Wisconsin, including the entirety of Racine County.
The flood watch is expected to conclude Wednesday evening.
Some roads in northern Racine County, including North Main Street in Caledonia, were covered in water as of 10:30 a.m.
"Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today into this evening across portions of southeast Wisconsin. This additional rainfall in combination with saturated soils, along with the heavy rainfall that fell on Tuesday in parts of the area, may cause flooding into this evening," the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.
Flood warnings at two points in the Root River — one at the Root River Canal in Raymond in Racine County and another in Franklin in Milwaukee County — were issued at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. In Raymond, the water was 7.5 feet deep. Flood stage is 9 feet.
"There is extensive flooding to lowland and agricultural land in the Town of Raymond," according to the National Weather Service. A baseball diamond on Six Mile Road was reportedly covered in water.
Flood
Water submerges Dodge Street in Downtown Burlington on July 13, 2017.
Journal Times file photo
Flood
National Guard members remove police tape to let a police officer cross the Milwaukee Avenue bridge over the White River in downtown Burlington on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
JACK ZELLWEGER, Journal Times file photo
Flood
Motors work to pump water out of two Pine Street businesses on Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
A dog sniffs a fish swimming sideways in the shallow water streaming down Chestnut Street in downtown Burlington Thursday afternoon.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Andrew Polewczynski attempts to throw a fish back in the river found in the shallow water streaming down Chestnut Street while a dog watches in downtown Burlington Thursday afternoon.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Multiple feet of water was still in place on July 13, 2017, at the intersection of Dodge and Jefferson streets near the city Police Department in Downtown Burlington.
JACK ZELLWEGER, Journal Times file photo
Flood
A family sits atop a parking structure in downtown Burlington during the intense flooding Thursday afternoon.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Jake Hollarbush, an employee of the railroad, pilots a drone to track changes in water levels Thursday afternoon in downtown Burlington.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Making do
Kenzie Peterson, left, removes her sandals while Todd Sobbe pushes a car out of the water and Gabbie Oberholtzer, who is on crutches, walks down a flooded Bridge Street on Thursday, July 13, in Downtown Burlington.
JACK ZELLWEGER, Journal Times file photo
Flood
Ruined furniture sits outside Nick and Jackie Hunt's house after the flood in Racine County Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Humvees block a bridge on the Fox River in Burlington Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
John Fischer, founder of Face It Skin Care And Body Solutions, stands outside his business as motors work to pump water out of the basement of his almost 100 year old building.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
John Fischer, founder of Face It Skin Care And Body Solutions, stands outside the back of his business Thursday afternoon. Fischer set up sandbags the night before knowing that the water level would rise. “It really paid off — I got back, and the whole back of the building was completely dry.”
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
John Fischer, founder of Face It Skin Care And Body Solutions, adjusts a pump while peering down into the water-filled basement of his almost 100 year old building.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
John Fischer, founder of Face It Skin Care And Body Solutions, works Thursday to get motors pumping water out of the basement of his almost 100-year-old building.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
The Fox River filled the Veterans Terrace ground floor almost to ceiling level Thursday afternoon.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
The first train since the flood comes through Burlington at about 4:15 p.m Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Members of the National Guard converse outside of a Humvee vehicle in Burlington Thursday after intense flooding ravaged the city.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Rescuers bring their boat in after paddling down the Fox River in Burlington near Veterans Terrace Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Audrey Beth, a local Burlington resident, covers her ears as the first train since the flood comes through Burlington Thursday. “If this dam breaks, it will wipe us off the planet. You better pray to God he spares you because that won’t be pretty,” she said of the overflowing Fox River.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Over five feet of water fills a basement of the Security Finance building on Chestnut Street in Burlington on July 13.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Brandon Newer checks the pump hose placement in a basement with 5 feet of water while Kurtis Hebior watches on Washington Street in downtown Burlington Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
A biker braves deep water on Dodge Street in Downtown Burlington Thursday.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Flood
Members of the National Guard converse outside of a Humvee vehicle on Milwaukee Avenue in Burlington Thursday after intense flooding in Racine County.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
