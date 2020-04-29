Flood watch in effect for Racine County, flooding reported in Raymond and Caledonia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service affecting southeastern Wisconsin, including the entirety of Racine County.

The flood watch is expected to conclude Wednesday evening.

Some roads in northern Racine County, including North Main Street in Caledonia, were covered in water as of 10:30 a.m.

"Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today into this evening across portions of southeast Wisconsin. This additional rainfall in combination with saturated soils, along with the heavy rainfall that fell on Tuesday in parts of the area, may cause flooding into this evening," the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

Flood warnings at two points in the Root River — one at the Root River Canal in Raymond in Racine County and another in Franklin in Milwaukee County — were issued at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. In Raymond, the water was 7.5 feet deep. Flood stage is 9 feet.

"There is extensive flooding to lowland and agricultural land in the Town of Raymond," according to the National Weather Service. A baseball diamond on Six Mile Road was reportedly covered in water.

