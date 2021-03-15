Flood Safety Awareness Week March 15-19

Being adequately insured will go a long way in recovering from a flood. Just an inch of water in a home can cause thousands of dollars in damage which many insurance policies will not cover. It is suggested that people purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect. In addition, people should look at getting a rider to cover water and sewer back up.

You can find more information about flood insurance at floodsmart.gov.

People should keep important documents in a waterproof container and create password-protected digital copies. Move valuables to higher levels and consider raising up appliances, water heaters and furnaces. Remove debris from drains and gutters. Install check valves and consider a sump pump with a battery.

It's also suggested that people do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a small car. Driving through floodwaters also puts a vehicle at risk of severe damage. People should stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning. People should stay inside their vehicle if it gets trapped in rapidly moving water.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, go to readyracineco.com or facebook.com/readyracineco.

