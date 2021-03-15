RACINE COUNTY — Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage each year. Anyone who has experienced flooding knows how damaging flood waters can be. And floods are not just isolated to river flooding, heavy rain can bring dangerous flash floods.
The Racine County Office of Emergency Management urges everyone to think about how to protect themselves and their property during Flood Safety Awareness Week, March 15-19. Officials in Racine County and southeastern Wisconsin are monitoring water conditions on rivers and streams throughout the region as the winter thaw has started.
“We have seen first-hand how destructive flooding can be,” said David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator. “The 2017 floods in Burlington disrupted many lives and cost residents, businesses and the community millions of dollars in damage, lost wages and production.”
Every homeowner and business should plan ahead to mitigate the damaging effect of floods. Here are some tips:
- Identify an evacuation route and have a place to go if you must leave your home.
- Put together an emergency supplies kit that you can take with you.
- Don’t forget about the needs of pets.
- Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.
Being adequately insured will go a long way in recovering from a flood. Just an inch of water in a home can cause thousands of dollars in damage which many insurance policies will not cover. It is suggested that people purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect. In addition, people should look at getting a rider to cover water and sewer back up.
You can find more information about flood insurance at floodsmart.gov.
People should keep important documents in a waterproof container and create password-protected digital copies. Move valuables to higher levels and consider raising up appliances, water heaters and furnaces. Remove debris from drains and gutters. Install check valves and consider a sump pump with a battery.
It's also suggested that people do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a small car. Driving through floodwaters also puts a vehicle at risk of severe damage. People should stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning. People should stay inside their vehicle if it gets trapped in rapidly moving water.
For more tips on emergency preparedness, go to readyracineco.com or facebook.com/readyracineco.