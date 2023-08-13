UNION GROVE — Racine County drainage officials are reaffirming a $1 million assessment for flood control, setting the stage for a possible court battle with the Village of Union Grove.
Union Grove leaders will have 120 days to either agree to pay for Root River improvements, or challenge the assessment in court.
Village President Steve Wicklund has signaled a willingness to file a lawsuit, saying he questions the constitutionality of charging Union Grove taxpayers for flood-control work being done outside the village.
However, state regulators reviewed the matter at Union Grove’s request and ruled that the Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners was within its rights on the assessment.
The outcome of the dispute could affect flood-control efforts throughout Wisconsin.
The west branch of the Root River flows north from Union Grove into Yorkville and Raymond. Union Grove discharges wastewater into the river and contributes storm water runoff.
Under state laws dating to the early 1900s, the county drainage board collects funding from municipalities to maintain such waterways and to prevent flooding.
Union Grove has supported Root River efforts in the past with relatively small financial contributions.
The Union Grove Wastewater Treatment Facility, 3710 67th Drive, shown on the right, discharges into the west branch of the Root River, which then flows north into Yorkville and Raymond.
Scott Williams
But the county agency now is
seeking $3.2 million for a significant cleanup, with Union Grove and Yorkville each paying $1.16 million and Raymond paying about $800,000.
Union Grove in March appealed to the Wisconsin State Drainage Engineer to contest the assessment, noting that the Root River maintenance work would be performed entirely in Yorkville and Raymond.
Drainage board commissioners met Tuesday to consider the issue further and voted unanimously to affirm its action seeking $1 million from Union Grove.
Mark Hinkston, attorney for the county board, said the state ruled that the assessment was proper, so the commissioners found no reason to change their position.
“The board heard nothing that would make them believe that they should modify their order,” Hinkston said.
Once the Union Grove Village Board receives notice of the drainage board’s decision, officials will have 120 days to decide whether to continue the dispute in Racine County Circuit Court.
Village Trustee Amy Ruffalo said she wants to discuss the issue further with her colleagues before deciding whether to support going to court.
“It absolutely will be a tough decision,” she said.
Wicklund said village officials committed to fighting the assessment but the matter likely will be discussed by the Village Board again.
“We are going to move forward with a lawsuit,” he said. “We’ve got this kind of mapped out.”
Wicklund said he has no estimate what a court fight with the county drainage board will cost.
Other Village Board members could not be reached for comment.
10 states where river flooding will cost US homeowners the most
10 states where river flooding will cost US homeowners the most
While coastal flooding from hurricanes tends to get the most media attention, flooding from overflowing rivers or streams affects all fifty states and is on the rise due to climate change. Known as riverine flooding, it can present a significant threat of property damage that homeowners should be aware of. To explore the impact of riverine flooding on homeowners,
MoneyGeek analyzed data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) most recent National Risk Index to determine the expected cost of property damage per year due to riverine flooding events.
KEY FINDINGS: Damage to property caused by riverine flooding is expected to cost $2.9 billion every year. Riverine flooding is the third costliest natural cause of property damage, behind hurricanes and earthquakes. The cost of property damage from riverine flooding is highest for residents of Louisiana, where annual expected losses total $51 per person. Texas can expect to lose $962 million in property damage to riverine flooding annually, the highest total loss in the nation; the state also has the second-highest expected per capita cost ($32) in the U.S. Connecticut experiences the least flooding in terms of costly damage to property, with just $0.63 per capita in expected yearly damages. Riverine flooding affects all states and is four times costlier than coastal flooding.
Steve Jett // Shutterstock
States Where Riverine Flooding Costs Homeowners the Most
So which states are most at risk of experiencing economic losses from riverine flooding? Some states and regions are more flood-prone than others, with five of the top ten states for losses in the Southeastern United States.
The number one state for flood losses, Louisiana, has an expected property damage per capita of $51 per person. That's much more than the second state on the list, Texas, where residents were expected to pay $32 each in damages. However, because Texas is more populous, its total projected flood losses came in at a staggering $962 million, while smaller Louisiana's losses are projected to be $232 million.
Although flood losses are more likely in the Southeast, flooding can happen in all fifty states. North Dakota, Vermont, Iowa, Nevada and New Jersey also held spots in the top ten states for costliest flood losses.
MoneyGeek found that riverine flooding is four times more costly than coastal flooding. Given that riverine flooding affects all fifty states and coastal flooding only touches thirty-two, this may not be surprising, but the monetary difference between the two types of predicted flood damages is staggering: $2.9 billion is expected to be lost to riverine flooding, compared to $783 million to coastal flooding.
MoneyGeek
Flooding Risks and Homeowners Insurance
Flooding risks are increasing due to climate change, and flood damage is predicted to
rise 26% over the next thirty years. As the atmospheric temperature rises, so does the amount of moisture in the air, increasing the chances of rain and sudden violent storms that can cause flash flooding.
While riverine flooding can happen in any area where available natural or constructed channels for water are full, flash flooding can cause large amounts of water to move rapidly through an area. Due to the water's density, these flooding events can be extremely dangerous. FEMA estimates that water from a flood moving at 10 miles per hour can put as much pressure on a structure as
270 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
Although every state in the country is potentially at risk from riverine flooding, some communities bear a higher risk than others. Over the next thirty years, flooding in poor communities, particularly those with large Black populations in the American South,
is predicted to increase by 20%. Often, the municipalities in these areas have yet to invest in flood adaptation or improved infrastructure, and studies show that during disaster recovery, poorer communities are less likely to receive aid than wealthier communities.
MoneyGeek
Protecting Your Home and Belongings from Flooding
Navigating climate change and insurance as a homeowner can be confusing, especially since most homeowner insurance policies do not cover flooding from weather events. The loss of property from flooding events can be extreme, but both homeowners and renters can take the following measures to protect themselves: Find out if you live in a flood zone.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website offers a
flood map where you can learn whether your address is affected by flooding.
Learn more about flood insurance.
Check with your insurance agent to see what types of damage are covered by a good flood insurance policy. FEMA offers residential flood insurance policies through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Find out what is and isn't covered. For example, some flood insurance policies cover structure only, while others may include contents. However, most policies will not cover damages caused to personal property stored in basements.
Educate yourself — even if you're a renter.
Renters insurance also
does not usually cover flooding, but renters living in flood-prone areas can purchase additional coverage to protect their property.
Check your auto insurance coverage.
Auto owners should look for a comprehensive policy that covers flooding. Otherwise, the loss of a vehicle due to flooding may not be covered by your auto insurance.
Chris Nicotera // Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.