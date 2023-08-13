UNION GROVE — Racine County drainage officials are reaffirming a $1 million assessment for flood control, setting the stage for a possible court battle with the Village of Union Grove.

Union Grove leaders will have 120 days to either agree to pay for Root River improvements, or challenge the assessment in court.

Village President Steve Wicklund has signaled a willingness to file a lawsuit, saying he questions the constitutionality of charging Union Grove taxpayers for flood-control work being done outside the village.

However, state regulators reviewed the matter at Union Grove’s request and ruled that the Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners was within its rights on the assessment.

The outcome of the dispute could affect flood-control efforts throughout Wisconsin.

The west branch of the Root River flows north from Union Grove into Yorkville and Raymond. Union Grove discharges wastewater into the river and contributes storm water runoff.

Under state laws dating to the early 1900s, the county drainage board collects funding from municipalities to maintain such waterways and to prevent flooding.

Union Grove has supported Root River efforts in the past with relatively small financial contributions.

But the county agency now is seeking $3.2 million for a significant cleanup, with Union Grove and Yorkville each paying $1.16 million and Raymond paying about $800,000.

Union Grove in March appealed to the Wisconsin State Drainage Engineer to contest the assessment, noting that the Root River maintenance work would be performed entirely in Yorkville and Raymond.

Drainage board commissioners met Tuesday to consider the issue further and voted unanimously to affirm its action seeking $1 million from Union Grove.

Mark Hinkston, attorney for the county board, said the state ruled that the assessment was proper, so the commissioners found no reason to change their position.

“The board heard nothing that would make them believe that they should modify their order,” Hinkston said.

Once the Union Grove Village Board receives notice of the drainage board’s decision, officials will have 120 days to decide whether to continue the dispute in Racine County Circuit Court.

Village Trustee Amy Ruffalo said she wants to discuss the issue further with her colleagues before deciding whether to support going to court.

“It absolutely will be a tough decision,” she said.

Wicklund said village officials committed to fighting the assessment but the matter likely will be discussed by the Village Board again.

“We are going to move forward with a lawsuit,” he said. “We’ve got this kind of mapped out.”

Wicklund said he has no estimate what a court fight with the county drainage board will cost.

Other Village Board members could not be reached for comment.

