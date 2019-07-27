{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that caused a woman to be taken to Froedert Hospital via Flight for Life. 

At about 4:35 a.m. on Saturday morning officers and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 32 and Hansche Road for a report of a hit and run crash involving a SUV and a red car resembling a Chrysler 2000. 

Both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 32, the SUV was in the left lane and the red car was in the right lane. The red car swerved into the left lane causing the SUV to swerve to the left to avoid a collision. The SUV struck the center median causing the driver to lose control. The SUV struck two signs and rolled over ending in the ditch on the west side of Highway 32. 

The red car continued driving south on Highway 32. There was no contact made between the two vehicles. 

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was released. The passenger sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa. This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

