Flight For Life ready to take off from new home at Burlington airport

The temporary rented space has been outfitted with a trailer as living quarters for the crew, and soon will have fuel storage to keep the helicopter primed. The facilities also are being equipped with medical equipment and other supplies needed for the emergency ambulance runs.

While moving in, Flight For Life has reached out to other tenants at the airport in an effort to build good relations.

Scott Rinzel, business development representative for the helicopter ambulance group, said he has been knocking on doors and handing out business cards in an effort to make a good first impression.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” Rinzel said. “We want to be a good fellow.”

Located on the northwest side of town at 703 Airport Drive, the airport is home to many private aircraft owners.

Nearby tenant Fred Keip said he welcomes Flight For Life to the Burlington airport.

A Raymond resident who keeps his private plane in a hangar at Burlington, Keip said he recognizes that Flight For Life is making an investment in the airport and also is delivering improved medical care services in the region.

“They’re obviously serving a purpose,” Keip said. “That’s what the airport is here for.”