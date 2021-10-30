Flight For Life ready to take off from new home at Burlington airport

BURLINGTON — Flight For Life has made a smooth landing at Burlington Municipal Airport.
The helicopter ambulance operator plans to begin service starting Monday for emergency medical transportation in Racine County and the surrounding region.
An open house also is planned for Nov. 15 to invite area residents to visit the new helicopter base and to learn more about Flight For Life.
Based in Waukesha, Flight For Life is establishing a second base of operations in Burlington to improve care for those needing quick transportation to a hospital. Officials expect to handle about 300 calls for service each year from Burlington.
Since Burlington city officials approved the new addition at the city-owned airport, Flight For Life crew members have been working to transform leased facilities into a suitable work space.
Leif Erickson, executive director of Flight For Life, credited airport administrators and other city officials with helping the airport’s newest tenant avoid any turbulence upon arrival.
Erickson said there have been no unforeseen glitches or troubles in getting settled in at Burlington Municipal Airport.
“Everybody worked well as a team to get this done,” he said. “Everything has transitioned well.”
Starting Monday, the new operation will be staffed around-the-clock by a helicopter pilot, a critical care paramedic and a critical care nurse — all ready to respond to calls for emergency transportation for patients in Burlington and nearby.
A twin-engine helicopter capable of reaching speeds of 160 mph will be stationed in Burlington.
By branching out from Waukesha and establishing a presence in Burlington, officials estimate that the helicopter will be able to respond about 20 minutes faster to area patients in critical-need circumstances.
‘A win-win’
Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator David Maack called it “a win-win” to have Flight For Life dedicating resources to deliver care more quickly and efficiently in the region.
Maack said the Waukesha-based organization has long been a partner in Racine County through training, exercises and emergency assistance.
“Having them closer is even better,” he said. “It only enhances public safety in Racine County.”
Another helicopter with another paramedic crew will remain at the home base in Waukesha, serving geographic areas generally north of Interstate 94 while the Burlington crew serves areas south of I-94.
On FFL
Based at the Crites Field airport in Waukesha, Flight For Life has served about 38,000 patients since getting started in 1984. The nonprofit company once offered ground transportation services in addition to helicopters, but the ground services have ceased.
Flight For Life also previously operated satellite air bases in Fond du Lac and in McHenry, Illinois.
Clearing the runway
Within the past year, officials approached Burlington about setting up a new base at Burlington Municipal Airport. Although some neighbors have voiced concern about noise from an expanded airport, the Burlington City Council on Sept. 7 approved leases and other measures needed to bring Flight For Life to town.
With the city’s help, Flight For Life negotiated a lease with Grand Central Holdings LLP, which has agreed to rent its airplane hangar at 940 Golf Taxiway. Flight For Life plans to rent the hangar for one year while building a new hangar as a more permanent home elsewhere on the airport grounds.
The temporary rented space has been outfitted with a trailer as living quarters for the crew, and soon will have fuel storage to keep the helicopter primed. The facilities also are being equipped with medical equipment and other supplies needed for the emergency ambulance runs.
While moving in, Flight For Life has reached out to other tenants at the airport in an effort to build good relations.
Scott Rinzel, business development representative for the helicopter ambulance group, said he has been knocking on doors and handing out business cards in an effort to make a good first impression.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” Rinzel said. “We want to be a good fellow.”
Located on the northwest side of town at 703 Airport Drive, the airport is home to many private aircraft owners.
Nearby tenant Fred Keip said he welcomes Flight For Life to the Burlington airport.
A Raymond resident who keeps his private plane in a hangar at Burlington, Keip said he recognizes that Flight For Life is making an investment in the airport and also is delivering improved medical care services in the region.
“They’re obviously serving a purpose,” Keip said. “That’s what the airport is here for.”
Flight For Life officials said they hope residents and others will visit during the Nov. 15 open house to examine the new base and to watch a simulated call for service.
The organization considered other possible locations before choosing Burlington Municipal Airport for the new base of operations.
“This is the right spot,” Erickson said. “This is where it made sense to be.”