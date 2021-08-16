Flight For Life may expand to Burlington airport

Waukesha headquarters

Flight for Life, which is part of the nonprofit Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, would remain headquartered at Crites Field airport in Waukesha.

Created in 1984, Flight For Life has served more than 38,000 patients needing emergency medical services. Until last year, the company offered ground transportation services in addition to helicopter, but the ground operations were sold.

According to a memo from Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe, Burlington officials worked out an arrangement last year to bring Flight For Life to town by providing space at the fire department. Burlington firefighters are not licensed to operate as paramedics.

That arrangement ended after six months, however, when the ground operations were sold. Instead, Flight For Life asked about setting up shop at the airport for helicopters.

If approved, the operation eventually would involving keeping a helicopter ambulance based in Burlington.

The city has negotiated a lease for Flight For Life with Grand Central Holdings LLP, which already has a hangar at 940 Golf Taxiway. Based in Illinois, Grand Central Holdings once owned and managed hotels in the Lake Geneva area.