Flight For Life may expand to Burlington airport

BURLINGTON — Helicopter ambulances could soon be operating around the clock at Burlington Municipal Airport, under a deal to expand the Flight For Life emergency transportation system here.
The city-owned airport on the northwest side of Burlington is considering leasing hangar space to Flight For Life to allow for faster response to medical emergencies.
Based in Waukesha, Flight For Life sends helicopters carrying paramedics throughout southeast Wisconsin to traffic accidents or other emergencies in which injured people need the fastest possible transportation to a hospital.
Burlington officials are cheering the proposed expansion at Burlington Municipal Airport, both as a boon in business at the airport and as an improvement in medical care services throughout the region.
Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who in 2018 stepped down from the Burlington Rescue Squad after 45 years of service, said the new operation would be “centrally located” to make a big impact on western Racine County.
“This is huge for the City of Burlington and our surrounding communities,” Hefty said.
Lease now, build later
According to a proposal submitted at Burlington City Hall, Flight For Life would lease an existing aircraft hangar at the airport while making plans to build a new hangar, fueling operations and other facilities.
In presenting the deal to the Burlington City Council, City Administrator Carina Walters wrote that the nonprofit transportation organization wants to establish “a 24/7 helicopter operation,” meaning that helicopters would operate around the clock as needed.
A trailer would be erected temporarily to house employees while they are working in Burlington.
“The construction of a hangar for a long-term arrangement would be the long-term goal,” Walters wrote.
Officials at Flight For Life headquarters in Waukesha declined to comment, saying they would not discuss the matter before the Burlington City Council takes action.
Members of the City Council are scheduled today to consider the proposed lease at the airport, 703 Airport Road.
Members of the city’s Airport Committee already have endorsed the deal.
Airport Committee Chairman Jeff Milne said he has heard no opposition to bringing Flight For Life to Burlington, which he said would improve services for medical emergencies.
Local officials, Milne added, have been “working hard to make this happen.”
“It’ll be a big deal for the community,” he said.
Waukesha headquarters
Flight for Life, which is part of the nonprofit Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, would remain headquartered at Crites Field airport in Waukesha.
Created in 1984, Flight For Life has served more than 38,000 patients needing emergency medical services. Until last year, the company offered ground transportation services in addition to helicopter, but the ground operations were sold.
According to a memo from Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe, Burlington officials worked out an arrangement last year to bring Flight For Life to town by providing space at the fire department. Burlington firefighters are not licensed to operate as paramedics.
That arrangement ended after six months, however, when the ground operations were sold. Instead, Flight For Life asked about setting up shop at the airport for helicopters.
If approved, the operation eventually would involving keeping a helicopter ambulance based in Burlington.
The city has negotiated a lease for Flight For Life with Grand Central Holdings LLP, which already has a hangar at 940 Golf Taxiway. Based in Illinois, Grand Central Holdings once owned and managed hotels in the Lake Geneva area.
Todd Burrus, a representative of Grand Central Holdings, said his company has agreed to sublease its hangar to Flight For Life at the city’s request. Burrus said he worked with city officials and had no direct dealings with Flight For Life.
Noting that his company still uses the Burlington hangar, Burrus said he is willing to sublease it temporarily to bring Flight For Life to town.
“It’s an inconvenience, but I know it’s important to the city,” he said. “We’re willing to help them.”