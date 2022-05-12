Flight For Life explains its absence from weekend disaster drill in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Flight For Life officials say an unexpected maintenance issue kept the helicopter ambulance operator out of a weekend disaster drill organized by the Burlington Fire Department.

Flight For Life spokesman Scott Rinzel said crews planned to participate in the Saturday exercise, but they encountered “an unscheduled maintenance issue” that morning.

Rinzel would not provide details of the situation that canceled plans for joining the simulated disaster training exercise.

“I am disappointed we were not able to make it,” he said in an email, “but did not want to hold up the drill, or jeopardize our crew’s safety.”

The disaster drill, which had been in planning stages for several months, tested the ability of first responders and others to handle a simulated school bus crash with many injured passengers.

The event was described as the largest such training exercise in many years in western Racine County. It was based at the former ChocolateFest festival grounds in Burlington.

The drill was designed to test, among other things, how well patients could be transported to hospitals during a mass casualty incident.

About 25 agencies were expected to participate from Burlington and the surrounding area.

Flight For Life, based in Waukesha, established a new base at Burlington Municipal Airport last year, and also recently introduced a new helicopter added to its fleet.

Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe said organizers of the weekend drill did not intend to practice flying patients from the scene with a helicopter, and Flight For Life’s absence was not a major setback in the exercise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.