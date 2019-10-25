{{featured_button_text}}

WIND LAKE — Southbound traffic was shut down for 3 hours Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 36, just south of Heg Park Road just outside unincorporated Wind Lake.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 58-year-old West Allis woman, sustained significant injuries and was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, the vehicle the woman was driving was heading southwest on Highway 36 when it entered the grass median, crossed back into southbound traffic, and then entered the ditch.

The vehicle rolled upon its side in a wooded area of the ditch.

Emergency responders had to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

The crash investigation was considered ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

