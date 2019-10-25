WIND LAKE — Southbound traffic was shut down for 3 hours Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 36, just south of Heg Park Road just outside unincorporated Wind Lake.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 58-year-old West Allis woman, sustained significant injuries and was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, the vehicle the woman was driving was heading southwest on Highway 36 when it entered the grass median, crossed back into southbound traffic, and then entered the ditch.
The vehicle rolled upon its side in a wooded area of the ditch.
Emergency responders had to extricate the woman from the vehicle.
The crash investigation was considered ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason Charles Cozort
Jason Charles Cozort, Salem, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jyow Golden
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jyow Golden, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Dominique Marquise McGee
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dominique Marquise McGee, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee/elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Steven M. Rempala
Steven M. Rempala, 6700 block of White Birch Court, Racine, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaitlyn R. Roberts
Kaitlyn R. Roberts, Elkhorn, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Alejandro G. Rodriguez
Alejandro G. Rodriguez, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Cregg Washington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy Cregg Washington, 4800 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Anthony N. James
Anthony N. James (a.k.a. Rocky), 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Tyran M. Malone
Tyran M. Malone (a.k.a. Tyreon), 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Stephanie D. Monroe
Stephanie D. Monroe, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Micah J. Williams
Micah J. Williams, 2000 block of Charles Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darnell L. Wilson
Darnell L. Wilson, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
