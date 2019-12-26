Flight For Life called for crash at Highway 20 and Britton Road
0 comments
breaking

Flight For Life called for crash at Highway 20 and Britton Road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — Flight for Life has been called following a serious crash on Highway 20 at the intersection of Britton Road in the Town of Dover. 

The call came in at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Thursday. According to dispatch radio traffic, one person was on the ground, feeling numb and had a head injury.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department are on scene.

The Journal Times will update this report when more information is available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News