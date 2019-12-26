Flight For Life called for crash at Highway 20 and Britton Road

DOVER — Flight for Life has been called following a serious crash on Highway 20 at the intersection of Britton Road in the Town of Dover.

The call came in at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Thursday. According to dispatch radio traffic, one person was on the ground, feeling numb and had a head injury.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department are on scene.

The Journal Times will update this report when more information is available.

