MOUNT PLEASANT — Flight for Life was called after a motorcycle and car collided Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) and Timber Drive near Regency Mall.
At about 1:19 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department personnel responded to the crash. Initial scanner reports indicated an injured man was on the pavement after the crash but was being treated by a private ambulance crew by the time police arrived.
Flight for Life was dispatched about 10 minutes after the crash to pick the man up at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant Police could not immediately be reached for more information.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.