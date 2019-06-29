{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Flight for Life was called after a motorcycle and car collided Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) and Timber Drive near Regency Mall.

At about 1:19 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department personnel responded to the crash. Initial scanner reports indicated an injured man was on the pavement after the crash but was being treated by a private ambulance crew by the time police arrived.

Flight for Life was dispatched about 10 minutes after the crash to pick the man up at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.

Mount Pleasant Police could not immediately be reached for more information.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

