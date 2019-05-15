CALEDONIA — The Flight for Life helicopter ambulance was called in after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night at Five Mile and Nicholson roads.
Caledonia police and fire crews were called to the scene at about 8:55 p.m. Police radio reports indicated that at least one motorcycle was involved in the crash with another vehicle. One person was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from the head.
Flight for Life was requested to meet medical personnel at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
The crash resulted in several road closures as first repsonders worked at the scene and police investigated the crash. The South Shore Fire Department also responded.
