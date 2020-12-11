 Skip to main content
Flags to be at half-staff for 7 days to honor Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones of the Wisconsin Air National Guard
Flags to be at half-staff for 7 days to honor Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones of the Wisconsin Air National Guard

Flags are to be flown at half-staff for seven days beginning sunrise Saturday to honor Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, the pilot who died after the Madison-based F-16 he was flying crashed during a training exercise in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Gov. Tony Evers decreed in an executive order signed Friday evening.

According to a release: "Capt. Jones was a pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing out of Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison and passed away on Tues., Dec. 8, 2020 while participating in a routine training mission in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The cause of the crash is under investigation."

In a statement, Evers said: "Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son ... Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We're thinking of all of Capt. Jones' loved ones and his fellow service members in the 115th Fighter Wing and the Wisconsin National Guard.”

The order goes into effect at sunrise Saturday and is to remain in effect until sundown on Friday, Dec. 18.

Durwood "Hawk" Jones

Jones
