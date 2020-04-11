Flags lining Main Street remind residents of hope that Fourth of July parade will go on as planned

RACINE — Racine residents driving or walking down Main Street from the Racine Zoo to 14th Street may notice some patriotic decorations.
Flags were placed Thursday evening and Friday afternoon in front yards of homes on Main Street — the area where the city’s annual Fourth of July parade takes place.
Notes attached to the flags let people know the Fourth of July parade is still happening. They’re meant to give people something to look forward to and give something positive to think about.
“We haven’t been told we can’t move forward with our planning,” said Anna Clementi.
Clementi is the secretary for 4th Fest of Greater Racine, Inc., the nonprofit organization that plans the Fourth of July parade and fireworks festivities.
The flags are also meant to unite Racine residents, to remind them that we’re all in this together in times of despair in our country, she said.
“Think about fourth of July when we can all come together and celebrate,” she said.
The flags were placed where the parade route is, but some were additionally placed at the Fire Department headquarters and Police Department. If the group has extras, the flags will be located near Lakeview Park or the Gateway Technical College campus.
Jake Lovdahl, co-chair of the parade committee, thought of the idea and several board members joined in.
“I thought it was a really cool idea,” Clementi said. “It’s just kind of the way he thinks. He’s always thinking about how we can let people know what Fourth Fest of Greater Racine does.”
Americans tend to hang flags in times of distress.
“I think this is a really good time to remember that we can support each other and help each other. So hang your flags and hang them proud.”
