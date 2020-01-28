Five reported injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON — At least five people were reported injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash just southwest of Downtown Burlington.
City firefighters and police were dispatched at about 3:35 p.m. to the intersection of West State Street and Conkey Street for a report of a crash with injuries. The intersection is located just west of the State/McHenry Street/Milwaukee Avenue triangle and just east of St. Mary's Cemetery.
After arriving on scene, Burlington firefighters requested additional ambulances to respond from Rochester, Kansasville and Waterford.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.