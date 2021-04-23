 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five people sleeping inside when Howland Ave fire broke out; no injuries reported
0 comments

Five people sleeping inside when Howland Ave fire broke out; no injuries reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A fire early Friday morning in the 200 block of Howland Avenue broke out when five people were there sleeping. However, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched Friday around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a fire in a multi-family residence at 203 Howland Ave., according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

Engine 1 arrived to find fire on a rear wooden deck and flames against the house. Engine 1 and Truck 1 attacked the fire on the rear deck and prevented the fire from entering the interior of the home where the people were sleeping, according to the release. 

Napa County might use a high-tech system to try to detect fires soon after ignition, with the hope an early warning gives firefighters the jump they need to prevent raging, massive wildfires.

The investigation determined that this was an accidental fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be either careless use of smoking material or careless use of a burn pit that was used earlier in the evening, officials said.

Estimated damage is $4,000 to the deck, siding on the house, and damaged patio furniture.

"Residents are reminded to dispose of smoking material in noncombustible containers," the release said. "Regarding recreational fires, residents are reminded to use approved burn pits that have a screen on top to prevent embers from escaping and starting unwanted fires."

Inquiries can be directed to Captain Craig Ford, Fire Prevention Bureau, 262-635-7870 or the Fire Prevention Bureau, 262-635-7915.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News