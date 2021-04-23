Five people sleeping inside when Howland Ave fire broke out; no injuries reported

RACINE — A fire early Friday morning in the 200 block of Howland Avenue broke out when five people were there sleeping. However, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched Friday around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a fire in a multi-family residence at 203 Howland Ave., according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

Engine 1 arrived to find fire on a rear wooden deck and flames against the house. Engine 1 and Truck 1 attacked the fire on the rear deck and prevented the fire from entering the interior of the home where the people were sleeping, according to the release.

The investigation determined that this was an accidental fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be either careless use of smoking material or careless use of a burn pit that was used earlier in the evening, officials said.

Estimated damage is $4,000 to the deck, siding on the house, and damaged patio furniture.

"Residents are reminded to dispose of smoking material in noncombustible containers," the release said. "Regarding recreational fires, residents are reminded to use approved burn pits that have a screen on top to prevent embers from escaping and starting unwanted fires."