Five more coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Five more people have reportedly died in Wisconsin from the coronavirus in 24 hours.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 262 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of five people since Thursday.

There are 5,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 304 from Thursday. A total of 54,573 people have tested negative for the virus.

The number of confirmed cases countywide in Racine County had reached 229 as of Friday afternoon. The number of people who have died from the disease is still at 10.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 314 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 113 in Walworth County with seven deaths reported; 289 in Waukesha County, with 14 deaths reported; and 2,431 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 154 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by four people since Thursday.

Wisconsin-Parkside offers student emergency fund