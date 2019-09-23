CALEDONIA — Caledonia’s motorists will be happy to hear that all of Five Mile Road is expected to reopen for traffic after being paved on Friday, Sept. 20, barring any inclement weather.
The two-thirds-of-a-mile stretch of the road between highways 31 and 38, near Sebastian’s restaurant and Caledonia Fire Station 12 to the east, has been closed due to construction as part of the ongoing Highway 32 resurfacing between Five Mile Road and Six Mile Road.
Public Works Director Tony Lazcano shared the news at Monday’s Caledonia Village Board meeting, saying he heard about the planned reopening date at his weekly meeting with paving contractor Payne & Dolan that morning.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Village Trustee Fran Martin called the area around the intersection “the place where I can’t get anywhere because I’m always in line.”
That stretch of Five Mile Road would still need to be resurfaced along with the rest of the project, but, “for all intents and purposes,” it is expected to open starting Friday, Lazcano said.
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Fab
Gilbane Exyte has begun construction on the Foxconn Fab, the main manufacturing facility, on Monday in Mount Pleasant.
RICARDO TORRES
ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What do the Foxconn pictures have to do with 5 Mile Rd?
Purple hair Fran, you're always in line and lost! Good job Payne & Dolan. Great to see a contractor adhere to contract details!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.