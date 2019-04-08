Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — Five train cars hauling coal derailed early Monday near the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Five Mile Road east of Highway 32.

Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South, who is based at the railroad’s offices in Omaha, Neb., told The Journal Times via email Monday that the crossing will remain closed as crews clean up the site. She estimated the cleanup should wrap up sometime this evening.

South said the train was heading north, transporting coal for a power plant, though she could not disclose if the customer was the nearby We Energies plant in Oak Creek.

It was not known Monday how much coal was being transported or how much was spilled in the derailment.

“Water was sprayed onto the coal to minimize dust while transferring it into trucks to be taken to (its) destination,” South wrote in response to questions about mitigating the environmental risks of the coal spill. “We intend to remediate the site.”

The derailment occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. Three of the cars derailed and fell onto their sides and the other two remained upright with their wheels off the track.

South stated there were no injuries in the mishap and that the cause of the derailment remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments