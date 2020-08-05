Five COVID-19 cases confirmed at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove

DOVER — Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, the 24-hour skilled nursing facility/nursing home for veterans and their families at 21425 Spring Street, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday.
Two veterans living at the home who were already suffering COVID-like symptoms recently tested positive. Then, two staff members and a contracted medical professional tested positive.
The VA said that staff and residents at the facility have been routinely tested since March and this is the first time any resident there has tested positive.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share this news,” Diane Lynch, Wisconsin VA Homes Division administrator, wrote in a letter community members informing of them of the cases at the nursing home. “Our staff are working so hard to care for the veterans and others who live with us in a very challenging and stressful situation. For five long months, we have successfully beat the odds and through our diligence and steadfast effort we have kept this disease out of our home. Now our mission changes and we will work even harder to prevent its spread.”
Now, the two residents who tested positive will quarantine in their own private rooms and will only be tended to by a “very limited number of staff” members, Lynch said, with care being coordinated by a primary care physician. The staff members who tested positive are expected to quarantine at home.
The entirety of the staff and residents at the facility are now to be tested as well.
Nursing homes have been considered to be in particular danger of COVID-19 outbreaks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted, because of the continuous close proximity of many people (staff and residents) and the elevated health risks faced by residents who tend to be older and in poorer health, and thus are more likely to die if they contract the novel coronavirus.
“Please, for those who have served our country and those who support them, stay home whenever you can, wear a mask when you’re out, and try to stay at least six feet away from other people ... If not for yourself, will you do it for them?”
Mary Kolar, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
