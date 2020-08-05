Five COVID-19 cases confirmed at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, the 24-hour skilled nursing facility/nursing home for veterans and their families at 21425 Spring Street, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday.

Two veterans living at the home who were already suffering COVID-like symptoms recently tested positive. Then, two staff members and a contracted medical professional tested positive.

The VA said that staff and residents at the facility have been routinely tested since March and this is the first time any resident there has tested positive.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this news,” Diane Lynch, Wisconsin VA Homes Division administrator, wrote in a letter community members informing of them of the cases at the nursing home. “Our staff are working so hard to care for the veterans and others who live with us in a very challenging and stressful situation. For five long months, we have successfully beat the odds and through our diligence and steadfast effort we have kept this disease out of our home. Now our mission changes and we will work even harder to prevent its spread.”