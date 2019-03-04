RACINE — The applicants for the Racine municipal judge post are a mix of familiar and new faces in Racine municipal affairs.
Among the familiar is former city attorney and municipal judge Rob Weber, who announced he was applying for the position in early February after former Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason announced she was stepping down.
Another name that may sound familiar to residents is that of area attorney John Buchaklian with the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review in Milwaukee. Buchaklian applied for the municipal judge position in 2016 after former Judge Mark Nielsen was elected to the Racine County Circuit Court. Mason was appointed to finish Nielsen’s term. Buchaklian then ran against Mason in the 2018 municipal election and lost.
Thomas Binger with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office also is applying for the position. Binger ran for Racine County district attorney in 2016 when Rich Chiapete announced he was not seeking re-election. Binger lost that election to Tricia Hanson, who was serving in the Racine County District Attorney’s Office as deputy D.A.
Among the new faces is Thomas W. Durkin, an attorney with the Becker, French and Durkin law firm in Racine. According to Durkin’s application, his focus at his law practice is on “Social Security disability, personal injury, worker’s compensation, traffic, landlord/tenant and general civil litigation matters.”
The fifth applicant is Rod Koenen of the Koenen Law Offices in Union Grove, who served as Union Grove municipal judge from 1997-2011. According to the City Attorney’s Office, because the municipal judge is an elected position and Koenen does not reside in the City of Racine, he would not qualify for the position.
The next step in the selection process, as decided by the City Council, is a Committee of the Whole meeting schedule for March 12, during which applicants are scheduled to answer questions submitted by aldermen.
The appointee will serve through April 2020, when the post is next scheduled to be up for election, and will receive a salary of $60,000 with benefits.
