Five aldermen cosponsor mask requirement ahead of tonight's vote

RACINE — Five alderman have signed on as cosponsors to the mask requirement ordinance proposed by Mayor Cory Mason.
Those five aldermen are Mary Land of District 11, John Tate II of District 3, Jennifer Levie of District 5, Natalia Taft of District 13 and Jason Meekma of District 14.
In a City Council of 15 total aldermen, that means that only three more aldermen need to agree in order to form a majority to pass the ordinance that would require masks to be worn in public places and businesses in the City of Racine, with limited exceptions.
A City Council meeting began virtually just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, moments after an Executive Committee meeting concluded.
During that Executive Committee meeting, the city's public health administrator, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, said that "today is quite an auspicious day," noting that on Tuesday Wisconsin's total new confirmed coronavirus case count surpassed 1,000 (1,035) for the first time ever.
An hourslong City Council meeting is anticipated this evening. Voting and debate on the ordinance is at the end of Tuesday's agenda.
Public comment submitted to the City Council via email and shared with The Journal Times upon request showed split opinions from the community on the ordinance. Those opposed to the ordinance slightly outnumbered those in favor of the ordinance among those who submitted comment.
If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 and remain in effect until the end of the year, unless it is extended or terminated by the City Council.
According to a draft of the ordinance, if passed, it would require face coverings to be worn over the nose and mouth by everyone in an indoor or outdoor “public space.”
Face coverings would also be required inside businesses at certain times, including when:
- “Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether customers or members of the public are present at the time.”
- Employees are working “in any space where food is prepared,”
- And when employees “are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity” within a workplace.
Face coverings are not required in certain situations, including:
- Children 4 years old or younger.
- The short list of people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says don’t need to wear mask because of “a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act” and those who have chronic upper-respiratory conditions.
- People who are hearing-impaired and those who communicate with someone else who is hearing impaired “where the ability to view a person’s mouth is essential for communication.”
- When someone is seated at a restaurant or similar establishment while they are eating/drinking.
- Those “whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.”
- Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by workforce safety guidelines and regulations.
- Persons obtaining a service related to the nose, mouth or face where temporary removal is necessary.
- When law enforcement deems it necessary to verify a person’s identity.
- While exclusively with members of your family or household.
- “Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private kindergarten, through twelfth grade schools, and licensed childcare or youth facilities that are following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or Wisconsin Department of Children and Families guidelines as applicable.”
3 questions answered
The Journal Times reached out to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox for clarification on the city's proposed mask requirement ordinance. Here are her responses to three of our questions, received via email just after 7 p.m. Tuesday:
Q: Can face shields be worn instead of masks under the City of Racine's mask ordinance?
A: Face shields are eye protection not respiratory protection they do not qualify.
Q: Who will be enforcing the mask ordinance? Will Racine Police Department be involved? The Health Department? Will enforcement be complaint-based or could there be periodic checks for compliance in public spaces?
A: City of Racine Law Enforcement will respond, monitor and educate the public on the utilization of the masks.
Q: “Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.” How would it be determined whether someone’s statement that they object to mask wearing based on religious principles is legitimate? How could the city prevent people from using this exemption as a loophole?
A: It is our hope that individuals will comply since it is in the community’s best interest which includes their family, friends, and those individuals that are providing services to them. We are all in this together and with the increase in cases within the City, County, and State we must all take efforts to curb the spread of this virus to reduce the number of ill individuals and lessen the adverse effects on emergency and hospital personnel/systems.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.