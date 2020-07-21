Five aldermen cosponsor mask requirement ahead of tonight's vote

3 questions answered

The Journal Times reached out to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox for clarification on the city's proposed mask requirement ordinance. Here are her responses to three of our questions, received via email just after 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Q: Can face shields be worn instead of masks under the City of Racine's mask ordinance?

A: Face shields are eye protection not respiratory protection they do not qualify.

Q: Who will be enforcing the mask ordinance? Will Racine Police Department be involved? The Health Department? Will enforcement be complaint-based or could there be periodic checks for compliance in public spaces?

A: City of Racine Law Enforcement will respond, monitor and educate the public on the utilization of the masks.

Q: “Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.” How would it be determined whether someone’s statement that they object to mask wearing based on religious principles is legitimate? How could the city prevent people from using this exemption as a loophole?