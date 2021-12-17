Fisk Johnson to again double-match Salvation Army donations on Saturday

Fisk Johnson is at it again.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson will provide a double match on donations received that day, tripling the giving power of each dollar dropped in the 14 kettle locations in the Racine community, SCJ has announced in a news release.

For nearly a decade, together Fisk Johnson and SC Johnson have supported the Red Kettle Campaign, totaling almost $300,000 in donations since 2012. Last year, Fisk Johnson’s personal match was almost $70,000, according to the news release.

“When someone gives, their contribution remains here in the community, and the impact is felt all year round,” said Randy Savaglio, advisory board chairman of the Racine-area Salvation Army Corps. “We’re extremely grateful to have Fisk Johnson match donations again this year. His generosity allowed us to expand our Healthy Kids Diner program to five Community Policing Houses.

“The Salvation Army’s School Lunch Sack program has been expanded as well because of Fisk Johnson’s match,” Savaglio said. “His generosity allows us to serve more than 150,000 meals to those in need, assist those affected by disasters and provide a variety of after-school programs in addition to providing other basic services to those in our community.”

