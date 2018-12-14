Fisherman rescued after ice breaks

MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities pulled a man from the water of a retention pond Friday afternoon after the ice broke, dropping two ice fishermen into the water.
A Racine County deputy, Mount Pleasant police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and South Shore Fire Department responded to a reported drowning in progress, called in at 1:36 p.m. The men had been ice fishing on the pond at the north dead end of South Airline Road, north of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) near Razor Sharp Fitness.
By the time law enforcement personnel arrived, the younger man had been able to get out of the water, but the other was hanging onto the edge of the ice. The first rescue-throw bag tossed toward the victim missed him, but a State Patrol trooper reached him with a thrown rescue bag, according to South Shore fire officials.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the rope was kept taut, thereby keeping the man’s head above water, which allowed him to keep afloat until firefighters arrived at 1:43 p.m. Two South Shore rescuers, wearing specialized water rescue suits, went into the water and got the man out within 4 minutes.
“It was a good rescue,” said South Shore Battalion Chief Jon Keiser, because all went well and they were able to quickly get the man out of the water with no injuries to rescuers.
The rescued man was transported to a local hospital for treatment; the other man declined treatment.
