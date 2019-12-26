First-year data show Racine Fire Department's home visit program 'greatly needed'

Since the program has focused on discharged cardiac patients, Wolf told the Police and Fire Commission on Monday that paramedics have also been able to access specialists to answer questions.

According to Fire Department data compiled on Dec. 10, the department received 848 MIH calls in 2019 — calls that would have otherwise been dispatched to emergency services.

“We’ve helped a lot of people stay out of the hospital,” Wolf said. “So it’s greatly needed.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Keith Rogers said his mother had been a frequent heart patient.

The family had later learned that she had dementia and had not been taking her heart medication.

“(MIH personnel) maybe could have spotted some things quicker than we would have because we wouldn’t have known what to look for,” said Rogers. “So I’m pretty excited about the program.”

Emergency calls still climbing

Rogers asked why emergency service calls have continued to climb even with the program in place. Hansen said it was a matter of educating the public on what warrants a visit to the emergency room and what doesn’t.