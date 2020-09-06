× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — When Racine Unified students headed back to class remotely this week, they dealt with technology issues, lacked the same supports that some of them would have in a classroom and had to adjust to a whole new way of learning.

The first week of school has not been easy for everyone, but some parents say those within Unified — especially the teachers — are doing the best they can in a less-than-ideal situation.

Jamie Brau’s son is in second grade at Gifford Elementary School. His individualized education program, or IEP, calls for him to have one-on-one help from school staff, which he is not getting at home.

“He needs the one-on-one time,” Brau said. “He loses focus very easily and quickly, so not being in a classroom setting is really hurting his education.”

Her son is struggling, Brau said, not to mention that he does not have a digital device provided by the district to use for virtual learning. Unified students in third grade and up have all been provided with Chromebooks from the district, but those in second grade and below are not set to receive their devices until the end of the month. Those students are learning via paper packets with accompanying videos from their teachers, if their family has a device to watch them on.

Tablets for second grade students and younger are expected to arrive in a couple of weeks, said Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp. Contributing to the delay in their delivery are high demand from school districts across the country, as well as ongoing tariffs and the worldwide manufacturing slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though Brau said that her son’s teacher is doing a great job of keeping them up to date on assignments that need to be completed, she believes that learning from home is not a good option for her son and hopes students can return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“I believe everyone is doing what they can but it’s not enough for the kids,” Brau said.

Other students are having more positive experiences with virtual learning.

Gina Valles’ son is in third grade at Gilmore Fine Arts.

“It’s going great,” Valles said. “He has a full schedule and is able to connect with teacher every day for the whole day.”

Valles said her son’s teacher is instructing virtually just as if class was in person, keeping the lessons fun and engaging. He also gets the opportunity to interact with his classmates virtually throughout the day.

For Valles, helping her son learn from home is worth it since it means she doesn’t have to worry that he could contract the virus from his classmates.

Tech support problems

Technical issues with his Chromebook caused Edna Zimmerman’s son to miss his first day of eighth grade at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School.

She turned on the device and could not get past the opening screen to log in. She said she was given the wrong number for tech support and after she called the correct number, she was on hold for 45 minutes before she was given the option to leave a call back number.

When she finally spoke to someone, that person was not able to help.

“He didn’t even know what I was talking about,” Zimmerman said. “He was really no help at all.”

She called the school for help and was told she could return the Chromebook if it wasn’t working but that they did not have any extras to replace it.

“So what would my son do?” Zimmerman said.

As of Wednesday, Zimmerman had asked a friend to come over to attempt to resolve the issue.

Nicole Krause said the first day of remote learning for her son, who is in second grade at Gifford Elementary School, went perfectly.

“His teacher Ms. Butterfield is doing an amazing job in this new arena,” Krause said. “She’s really prepared, and incredibly enthusiastic when teaching. I cannot imagine the time she’s had to put in to pull this all together, but so far I’m incredibly impressed.”

Even though there were some issues the second day with the family’s Wi-Fi and getting dumped off the network, she said her son is learning to fix the problems himself.

“I know that he misses his friends, but he really is liking that he gets to work at his own pace and with fewer distractions than if he was in class,” Krause said.

Disappointing packets

Kristy Engel, who has a special needs son in second grade at Red Apple Elementary School, was disappointed to say the least with the paper packet her son received to start off the school year.

When she sat down to organize the papers the Saturday before school began, she realized that it was going to be much more work than she anticipated. Engel only found out on Monday, the day before the start of lessons, that there would be daily videos from her son’s teacher to accompany the packets and lay out the work to be done.

Racine Unified’s virtual open house was initially set for Aug. 27, the Thursday before classes began, but was pushed back to the following Monday due to a broken fiber-optic cable that shut down the district’s network.

Engel worked out a plan with her son’s teachers for him to work a day behind his classmates, as he’s not capable of watching the videos himself and then working on the packet independently. Engel instead watches the videos a day in advance, makes a plan and helps her son with the lesson the next day.

“I knew I would have to put in extra work,” Engel said. “My son is not an independent learner. Those are his needs and I’m completely willing to meet them.”

However, Engel wishes there would have been better communication from the district ahead of the school year about how things were going to work with the packets and what would be expected of the students.

“I fully support the (district’s) decision to stay home and I would have kept him home anyway, but I wanted a clear plan,” Engel said.

She added that the teachers have been “amazing” and helped to smooth out her issues so far.

