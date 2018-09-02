RACINE COUNTY — The real estate agents at First Weber aren’t competitors — they’re a professional, highly trained team, says John Crimmings, company general sales manager and vice president.
First Weber, based at 10351 Washington Ave., is an evolution of the former, Racine-based N. Christensen & Son Real Estate which had been in existence since 1904, Crimmings explained. “We prided ourselves on the reputation we had in the community, we had good, solid people working for us and we did a very, very good job.”
“In the early 2000s, the real estate market was absolutely red hot,” Crimmings continued.
“We were looking for ways to expand our company into western Racine County and the Kenosha area. Technology was just starting to rear its head in a big way, and we didn’t have the capacity to do that all by ourselves, so we looked for a partner.” First Weber was an independent company which N. Christensen had worked with in the past through its relocation business. In 2006 they merged.
However, that merger occurred nearly simultaneously with the housing market crash, Crimmings said. “We came on board at a time when people were not thinking of real estate, other than in a negative way. We really didn’t have a good opportunity to brand ourselves and create identity for our company and talk about the things we could do that were different from N. Christensen but of the same caliber and the same professionalism, same quality.”
In 2015 First Weber was purchased by Berkshire Hathaway and is now a subsidiary of that company’s real estate company, Home Services of America. First Weber operates solely in Wisconsin and is still the predominant player in many parts of the state.
Tops in the state
Across Wisconsin, First Weber has more than 1,100 real estate professionals and more than 50 offices. Statewide, last year the company had the most closed real estate transactions totaling more than $3.57 billion in sales volume, according to the Multiple Listing Service; was No. 1 in referrals to agents; and had a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating, based on surveys.
In addition, since 2006 the First Weber Foundation has donated more than $2.3 million to Wisconsin charities.
“The agents and the companies that have affiliated with First Weber over the years,” Crimmings said, “are really some of the top real estate companies in their markets.”
Collaboration, support
Twenty real estate agents work out of the Sturtevant First Weber office, supported by two administrative assistants. All of the sales people are full-time and are highly trained, Crimmings said.
“They’re really dedicated to being good at what they do,” he said.
“First Weber’s management’s philosophy is to really work to make our agents successful — not just in real estate sales but in life in general. We just really take an interest in making sure they’re good people, and they’re happy in what they’re doing. That may sound crazy. But our focus as management, as the company, is on them. They are our clients.”
First Weber’s agents range in duration with the company from just-started to more than 40 years.
“The existing agents that we have, the seasoned veterans, really thrive on teaching the newer agents how to get things done, to cooperate and to help,” Crimmings said. “They really work together extremely well.”
“They understand the concept that, for a real estate office especially, the more people you bring in that are producing business, that are being successful, the better they all do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.